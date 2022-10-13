★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Firmino contract “possible” & Mbappe stance outlined – Latest Liverpool FC News

Today’s Liverpool news round up includes news on Roberto Firmino‘s contract situation as well as the latest on suggestions that Kylian Mbappe could be interested in a move to Anfield.

 

Could Bobby stick around after all?

It was widely expected that this would be Firmino’s final season at Liverpool – a bit-part role before an exit on a free transfer next summer.

But with eight goals and four assists already to his name this season, is Bobby making a case for a new contract?

According to GOAL’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, it remains “possible” that Firmino could extend his stay at Anfield beyond this season.

When asked if the club’s owners “were done” with the idea of not offering Firmino a new deal, Jones told The Redmen TV:

“I don’t think they’re done, I think everything’s still possible in regards to it.”

Jones was also quizzed on whether there was any possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining the club, amid reports he wants to leave the club in January.

“It’s really hard to see Liverpool getting anything together to get Kylian Mbappe,” he continued.

“Jurgen spoke about it at the start of the summer and said that the figures are just not possible.”

Who needs Mbappe when Bobby’s in this form, anyway?!

 

3 things today:

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is interviewed post match during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2K69DGX Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game to complete his hat-trick during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022.

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

  • Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has revealed she underwent an emergency hysterectomy last week and is now underway with her recovery.

  • Former Liverpool midfield Elijah Dixon-Bonner has joined QPR on a free transfer following a successful trial period at the club. There, he will reunite with ex-Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale.

  • Frank Lampard has confirmed that Everton are in talks to extend Alex Iwobi’s contract, with the Nigerian impressing in a new role as a midfielder.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Bobby proving he’s a class act both on and off the pitch.

You could watch Arsenal away at Bodo/Glimt or Man United at home to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League tonight…

Or, you could rewatch the second half from Ibrox last night.

That’d be a much better idea.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

A roundup of Liverpool FC news, analysis & video in your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and wider football world.

Privacy Policy
tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER