Today’s Liverpool news round up includes news on Roberto Firmino‘s contract situation as well as the latest on suggestions that Kylian Mbappe could be interested in a move to Anfield.

Could Bobby stick around after all?

It was widely expected that this would be Firmino’s final season at Liverpool – a bit-part role before an exit on a free transfer next summer.

But with eight goals and four assists already to his name this season, is Bobby making a case for a new contract?

According to GOAL’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, it remains “possible” that Firmino could extend his stay at Anfield beyond this season.

When asked if the club’s owners “were done” with the idea of not offering Firmino a new deal, Jones told The Redmen TV:

“I don’t think they’re done, I think everything’s still possible in regards to it.”

Jones was also quizzed on whether there was any possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining the club, amid reports he wants to leave the club in January.

“It’s really hard to see Liverpool getting anything together to get Kylian Mbappe,” he continued.

“Jurgen spoke about it at the start of the summer and said that the figures are just not possible.”

Who needs Mbappe when Bobby’s in this form, anyway?!

3 things today:

Firmino gave a rare interview in English after the Reds’ win over Rangers, claiming he predicted that Mohamed Salah would score a hat-trick!

Virgil van Dijk says he was “buzzing” after the result at Ibrox, with the Dutchman urging the club’s “real fans” to get behind the team ahead of Sunday’s clash with Man City.

Andy Robertson hopes the thrashing of Rangers can kick-start a more consistent run from Liverpool – but the defender warned that any drop in intensity will lead to a difficult Sunday afternoon against Man City.

Latest Liverpool FC news

After Mo Salah broke the record for the fastest Champions League hat-trick, we’ve delved deeper into the ridiculous numbers behind a special achievement for the Egyptian.

Firmino’s classy gesture to a Rangers ball boy is one of four things fans have spotted in the aftermath of the win in Glasgow.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Time to heal. I’m so grateful for all the support and I will be back soon x ? pic.twitter.com/iM9hSF60AT — Emma Hayes OBE (@emmahayes1) October 13, 2022

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has revealed she underwent an emergency hysterectomy last week and is now underway with her recovery.

Former Liverpool midfield Elijah Dixon-Bonner has joined QPR on a free transfer following a successful trial period at the club. There, he will reunite with ex-Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Everton are in talks to extend Alex Iwobi’s contract, with the Nigerian impressing in a new role as a midfielder.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Bobby proving he’s a class act both on and off the pitch.

You could watch Arsenal away at Bodo/Glimt or Man United at home to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League tonight…

Or, you could rewatch the second half from Ibrox last night.

That’d be a much better idea.