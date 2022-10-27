A Liverpool win in Europe makes work the next day easier, doesn’t it? We’ve got the latest on supposed ‘interest’ in Bruno Guimaraes as well as an update on Jurgen Klopp‘s red card punishment.

Bruno ‘rumours’ and Klopp avoids ban

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t think Liverpool needed midfield reinforcements in the summer. Eventually, the club took action and signed Arthur, however, the Brazilian has played 13 minutes for the first team and is currently out with a long-term calf injury.

Reports from South American outlet TNT Sports suggest that Liverpool are ‘interested’ in another Brazilian midfielder, Guimaraes of Newcastle.

Since arriving from Lyon for £37 million in January, the 24-year-old has been a revelation for the Magpies and, according to TNT, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool have all expressed “concrete interest” in making a move next summer.

Fabrizio Romano also commented on the rumours, saying: “Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimaraes remain very clear and won’t change. The club wants to offer him a new long-term contract with salary improved, as reported last month.

“Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him.”

With Thiago a doubt due to an ear infection and Fabinho out of form, Klopp would surely wish he had Guimaraes in his squad to face Leeds – getting him before Newcastle would’ve been cheaper too!

Fortunately for the Reds, Klopp will be in the dugout on Saturday night after he avoided a touchline ban for his reaction to Bernardo Silva’s tackle on Mo Salah against Man City.

He has instead been fined £30,000 and accepted the charge for improper conduct.

3 things today: Hendo’s book is out!

My autobiography is out now online and in stores! ? hope you all enjoy it! ? pic.twitter.com/usTf9f44az — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 27, 2022

Jordan Henderson has released his new autobiography that charts his experiences from more than a decade at Liverpool. Let’s hope some people don’t start blaming results on this book too!

Jesse Marsch has praised Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s match against his Leeds side and described Klopp’s commitment to his team’s improvement as “relentless.”

Stefan Bajcetic has been praised for his substitute performance against Ajax by Harvey Elliott who said he “showed he is one of us.”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Plans have been submitted for a walkway at Anfield that will celebrate legends and key moments in the club’s history. Are they sure there’s enough room?

Darwin Nunez has revealed the advice Luis Suarez gave him after his red card against Crystal Palace, insisting he listen to “an idiot like me!”

Liverpool Women went top of their FA League Cup group last night after an emphatic 4-0 win at Leicester City thanks to goals from Missy Bo Kearns, Rhiannon Roberts, Rachel Furness and Katie Stengel.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico all failed to win last night in the Champions League confirming their group-stage exits – but the Super League, though…

As of this weekend, Manchester City Women will change the colour of their shorts to burgundy to help players on their periods feel more comfortable.

Rangers lost 3-0 to Napoli last night in the other Group A clash and are now just one defeat away from claiming the record for statistically the worst Champions League group campaign ever.

Video of the day and match of the night

This is how watching the match on TV could look very soon!

Premier League set for TV revolution with plans to introduce real-time graphics and data into its broadcasts on Sky Sports and BT Sport ? [THREAD] ? pic.twitter.com/AYa0DcxTsZ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 27, 2022

Thursday nights are Europa nights so there’s plenty to get stuck into as Hearts, West Ham, Man United and Shamrock Rovers are all in action.

My pick is back in the Netherlands though, as Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.