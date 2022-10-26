QUIZ – How quick can you name Liverpool’s 10 Dutch players?

Liverpool’s penultimate Champions League group game takes them to the Netherlands, a country which has been the home of 10 Reds past and present.
The Reds have made nine trips to the Netherlands throughout their adventures on the continent, with a mixed bag of results making their way back to Anfield.
The country has also been home to 10 different Liverpool players over the years, with two making as few as four appearances and others amassing over 100 games for the Reds.
Here, we are looking for players that were born in the Netherlands and played for Liverpool – and we want to see how much time you can leave on the clock!
Good luck.
Can you name them all in 2 minutes?
*Statistics from LFCHistory.net
