★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Name every player to score for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool vs. Man City

Since Jurgen Klopp arrived Liverpool have scored 36 goals against Man City in 20 meetings, with 15 different players on the scoresheet.

Liverpool and Man City have set the standards in the Premier League for a number of years, battling it out for domestic and European triumph.

The Reds have fallen by the wayside so far this season but fixtures like these can see form thrown out of the window, and that’s what those of the Liverpool persuasion will be hoping for.

Since Klopp’s first match against City in 2015, the Reds have won nine of the 20 games across all competitions, with six ending in a draw after 90 minutes.

There has been a clear leading goalscoring in this fixture for Liverpool in recent years and his name mightn’t escape your memory, but will any of the other 14 trip you up?

2 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock…

Want more quizzes? Try these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

A roundup of Liverpool FC news, analysis & video in your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and wider football world.

Privacy Policy
tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER