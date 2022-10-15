Since Jurgen Klopp arrived Liverpool have scored 36 goals against Man City in 20 meetings, with 15 different players on the scoresheet.

Liverpool and Man City have set the standards in the Premier League for a number of years, battling it out for domestic and European triumph.

The Reds have fallen by the wayside so far this season but fixtures like these can see form thrown out of the window, and that’s what those of the Liverpool persuasion will be hoping for.

Since Klopp’s first match against City in 2015, the Reds have won nine of the 20 games across all competitions, with six ending in a draw after 90 minutes.

There has been a clear leading goalscoring in this fixture for Liverpool in recent years and his name mightn’t escape your memory, but will any of the other 14 trip you up?

2 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock…

