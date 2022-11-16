A potential price tag for Liverpool FC, a fixture change and an apology from referee Michael Oliver to Jurgen Klopp both feature in today’s news round up.

The figure FSG want for LFC?

A journalist from the United States has claimed to reveal new information on FSG’s plans to sell Liverpool, including a “genuine suitor” from America.

According to CBS’ Ben Jacobs, writing on Twitter, FSG “would prefer a full sale,” and “those familiar with the process” expect that “may happen sooner rather than later.”

He claims that “FSG expect Liverpool to sell for close to $1 billion more than Chelsea,” with a valuation standing at around £3.1 billion.

“The expectation, from those familiar with the process, is offers of $3 billion and above will be seriously entertained,” he adds.

“But the growing volume of interest should result in a higher sale price should a chosen bidder progress.”

However, Jacobs adds: “A full sale is by no means certain.

Dave Powell, The Liverpool Echo‘s Business of Football writer has also published a story today claiming that Harris Blitzer Sports are interested in buying the club, but no conversations have taken place.

3 things today: Oliver’s apology & fixture changes

Jurgen Klopp has received an apology from referee Michael Oliver for his decisions in Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal last month, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool’s Premier League encounter with Chelsea on Saturday, January 21 has been moved to a 12.30pm kickoff, with the game shown live on BT Sport in the UK. The preceding league fixture away at Brighton & Hove Albion remains a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday January 14.

Pep Lijnders has explained Liverpool’s plans for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota at next month’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.

New contract for midfielder

Liverpool have confirmed an extended deal for 19-year-old midfielder Dominic Corness, who has been training regularly with the first team.

Meanwhile, fellow academy prospect Kaide Gordon has posted an Instagram clip of him running on an anti-gravity machine, as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

The Reds are among the clubs said to be interested in Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, with the club’s sporting director not ruling out a January transfer.

Why Anfield isn’t in Euro 2028 bid

Everton‘s new stadium is one of 14 venues in the UK and Republic of Ireland’s bid dossier for hosting Euro 2028, but Anfield isn’t. In September, we published an article explaining why Liverpool’s stadium can’t be included.

Lionel Messi looks to be warming up nicely for the tournament, scoring in Argentina’s friendly win over the UAE this afternoon.

