Diaz takes recovery to Colombia

Seven games have passed since Diaz suffered a serious knee injury at Arsenal, an absence that has left Liverpool short in attack after Diogo Jota followed him into the treatment room.

Diaz’s recovery started in earnest and with his return still a long way off, there is hope he can be involved somewhat in the training camp in Dubai, he has returned to his native Colombia.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who broke the Diaz to Liverpool news, provided an update on his rehab, which is currently taking place at the Colombia national team headquarters in Barranquilla.

? Luis Díaz is training and following the recovery protocol at the headquarters of Colombia National Team in Barranquilla. The winger came to the country for a holidays period ? ? Most of the recovery and readaptation process will be done in Liverpool pic.twitter.com/lJRpUaCV7b — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) November 3, 2022

It is where he got his start in football and he will combine his recovery with some rest in a familiar setting before making his return to Liverpool.

It is a recent development with Diaz having posted an update from the AXA Training Centre over the weekend.

The 25-year-old is still required to wear a knee brace and is starting the process of strength and resistance work on his left knee.

Lucho’s return cannot come soon enough.

3 things today: Kits, bans and breaks

Liverpool’s colour scheme for their three kits for 2023/24 have already been leaked, if you love green and purple they’re going to be just right for you.

Leeds have issued a lifetime ban for a fan who openly mocked the Hillsborough disaster online before the Anfield match. Too right, more action like this is needed.

Virgil van Dijk has said he and other World Cup players will “definitely need a little break” after the tournament – all will depend on which stage they each reach.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Tottenham are to be without Son Heung-min for Sunday’s game after it was confirmed he needs surgery after fracturing his eye socket, which also casts him into doubt for the World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk has discussed why he chose Liverpool with Gary Neville, explaining he wanted a club that “lives and breathes football,” and the “project” was one he was “hungry” to see through.

James Milner has reflected on 20 years in the Premier League with Sky Sports, he debuted at just 16 years and 309 days – he’s 36 now. Simply incredible.

World Cup injuries and opposition

Ben Chilwell is another in serious doubt to be fit for the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury on Wednesday – England’s full-backs dropping like flies.

England’s Beth Mead has rightly spoken out against the tournament in Qatar saying, “It’s not something I will be backing or promoting.” It comes after a horrible report on how the country treats LGBT people.

And Timo Werner is the latest to be ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined until 2023 – it’s silly to have a mid-season tournament, isn’t it…

