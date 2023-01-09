In Monday’s Liverpool news round up, we cover reports from a Merseyside journalist on where the Reds expect Moises Caicedo to end up, as well as claims that the Reds have drawn up two separate transfer “lists.”

Liverpool “expect” Caicedo to join Chelsea

Caicedo has been linked with a move to Anfield either in the January transfer window or in the summer, though there are contrasting claims over interest.

Sky Sports maintain that Liverpool would pursue a deal for the 21-year-old, but sources on Merseyside are insistent there have been no efforts to bring the player in.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has even denied any offer from Jurgen Klopp‘s side, telling CBS Sports at the weekend: “Maybe they haven’t got my email.”

Now, according to journalist David Lynch, writing in his column for Liverpool’s Official Supporters Club in Norway, the expectation is that Caicedo will head to Chelsea.

Lynch adds that “if FSG does not depart from its ridiculously strict financial principles, there will be no midfielder in January.”

While that line reads more like opinion, rather than new information, the suggestion is that a big-money deal for a player like Caicedo, who is touted as worth over £60 million, can be ruled out this month.

Liverpool drawing up 2 lists of targets?

Speaking on The Anfield Wrap, GOAL’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones says he’s been told Liverpool have two lists of transfer targets, the Champions League qualification list and the non.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce maintains that Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes is a target for the summer window, following the midfielder’s cameo at Anfield on Saturday.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have held talks to sign Khephren Thuram of Nice and Kouadio Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The ideal Gini replacement…from Newcastle?

With Liverpool’s midfield regeneration failing without a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, an interesting like-for-like alternative has now emerged.

Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg is nearing a return to action with loan club Schalke, having been out since October with an ankle injury.

It was a largely quiet weekend for Liverpool’s loanees, with nine not in action and one recalled, but there was a landmark goal for left-back Adam Lewis.

Bale hangs up his boots

Gareth Bale has announced his decision to retire from club and international football with immediate effect. Farewell, Gareth. We’ll never quite forgive you for that bicycle kick in Kiev!

Chelsea look to be on the verge of signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, with the Athletic‘s David Ornstein claiming a deal has been verbally agreed.

Steve Bruce is retiring from football management, according to the Daily Mail. That’s one less Kop classic we’ll be able to sing in the coming years!

Video of the day & match of the night

On Lucas Leiva‘s 36th birthday, a look back at this classic moment from his time at Liverpool! Klopp’s reaction will never get old.

One more FA Cup third round tie to be played tonight, with Arsenal travelling to Oxford United. The winners will face Man City in the next round.

All the best, Reds!