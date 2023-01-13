Friday’s Liverpool news round up includes confirmation of a possible FA Cup fixture, several transfer updates and some more unfortunate injury news.

FA Cup 4th round date confirmed

If, and it’s a big if, Liverpool manage to see off Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay at Molineux next week, we now know when their fourth round tie at Brighton will be played.

Earlier today, the FA confirmed that the match at the Amex Stadium will take place on Sunday, January 29 at 1.30pm, and will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

Should Liverpool get there, as things stand, that match will come eight days after their previous encounter at home to Chelsea, and six days before their next league match against Wolves.

There is, however, the possibility that the Premier League matches with Chelsea and Wolves, that were postponed earlier in the season, could be rescheduled around that time.

With Chelsea already out of the FA Cup, should the Reds fail to get past Wolves next Tuesday, that league meeting with the Blues could take place across the same weekend the fourth round matches are played.

It will certainly be interesting to see what sort of team Klopp fields in the replay at Wolves next week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain among possible January departures?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to have “a growing number of teams” interested in signing him, and faces a decision over whether he should leave Liverpool this month or in the summer (Daily Mail)

Nat Phillips is another who has been linked with a January exit, but will not be allowed to leave, with Virgil van Dijk not expected to return to action until mid-February (The Athletic)

Jarell Quansah looks set to leave the club on loan this month, with the returning Billy Koumetio to stay put. James Norris and Jake Cain could also depart on a temporary basis (The Athletic)

Latest from Klopp – Firmino setback & signings unlikely

In his pre-Brighton press conference today, Klopp explained how Roberto Firmino had suffered an injury setback and “is not close” to a return to training

The Liverpool boss also said he “doesn’t see” the club making any more signings this month, and delivered a frustrated response to one journalist on the matter

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham’s latest comments have excited supporters, with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder saying he enjoys playing for a club where winning “means more”

Trossard set to miss out vs. Reds

Leandro Trossard, who scored a hat-trick at Anfield in November, will not play a part against Liverpool on Saturday, with manager Roberto De Zerbi unhappy with the Belgian’s recent attitude

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in reported Liverpool target Moises Caicedo after failing to agree a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez (The Guardian)

Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek is to miss the remainder of this season due to a knee injury (Man United)

Quiz of the day & match of the night

On Luis Diaz‘s birthday, we’re putting your knowledge of the Colombian to the test!

The Premier League weekend begins tonight, with Aston Villa hosting Leeds at Villa Park.

