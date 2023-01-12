The Reds’ injury woes continue with Darwin Nunez in doubt for the trip to Brighton, while leaked images of Nike’s collaborating with Liverpool x LeBron James make for interesting viewing.

Nunez’s “unspecified issue”

Injuries have not been in short supply at Liverpool with 22 different players having been sidelined for one reason or another this season.

Nunez’s name is already on that list but he could be set to take his missed games tally to two due to an “unspecified issue” that has seen him miss training sessions.

The forward was noticeably absent from Thursday’s session and the Times‘ Paul Joyce has since reported he is “a doubt” for the trip to Brighton, though the issue is said not to be “overly serious.”

It’s a blow Liverpool do not need with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all still sidelined, meaning we could see a Mo Salah–Cody Gakpo–Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain front three at the AMEX.

There was some positive news to emerge, though, with James Milner back in training after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

That witch is back in the building for Liverpool but here’s hoping Nunez is still with a chance of being available to Klopp over the weekend and not sidelined indefinitely as we’ve come to discover with ‘minor’ fitness issues!

Not exactly easy on the eye…

The Liverpool x LeBron range is expected to drop early this year but leaked images of a limited edition kit is not going to be to everyone’s taste!

Links to Sofyan Amrabat have gone cold and the midfielder is now said to have his sights on a move to Atletico Madrid. The interest was never concrete, was it?

As for FSG and any potential sale of Liverpool, the word is there has been “nothing real” when it comes to bids.

More award nominations

Mohamed Salah has been named on the 14-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, which also includes Sadio Mane and Jude Bellingham.

Alisson is also up for an award after being named in a five-man shorting for The Best Men’s Goalkeeper – Ederson, Thibaut Courtois and Emiliano Martinez are among his rivals.

Liverpool Women defender Gilly Flaherty has announced her retirement at the age of 31, offering a ‘heartbreaking’ reason for her decision.

And Jamie Carragher has revealed the “biggest thing” he took away from a chat with Michael Edwards, comments which have an interesting link with target Matheus Nunes.

The “hardest job?”

The Premier League is seeing an average game have the ball in play for less than 56% – Sky Sports with some interesting stats here. That World Cup added time is long gone!

Graham Potter has called the Chelsea job “probably the hardest in football” due to the expectations and the recent leadership change, do we agree?

Man United have agreed a loan deal for Wout Weghorst, and the forward could be registered in time to be in the squad for their game against Man City on Saturday.

Video of the day & match of the night

What an outrageous goal from inside his own half, that’s one way to announce your Liverpool return, Billy Koumetio!

After a couple of nights of Carabao Cup action, the Premier League is the focus tonight as Fulham host Chelsea at 8pm (UK) – the Cottagers could leapfrog Liverpool with a win…