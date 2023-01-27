For the 18th time since 2000, Liverpool are in the fourth round of the FA Cup. There’s been a mixed bag of results but just how many fixtures can you recall?
The Reds’ defence of the FA Cup continues, with Brighton the next obstacle to clear if Jurgen Klopp‘s side are to feature in the fifth round for the tenth time in 23 years.
That’s right, of the 17 ties in this round of the competition since the turn of the millennium, Liverpool have progressed just 52.9 percent of the time – and only twice under Klopp.
But we all know what happened the last time!
You have 5 minutes…GO
