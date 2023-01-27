★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with team-mate Takumi Minamino (R) and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota (L) after scoring the first goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – Name all Liverpool’s FA Cup 4th Round opponents since 2000!

For the 18th time since 2000, Liverpool are in the fourth round of the FA Cup. There’s been a mixed bag of results but just how many fixtures can you recall?

The Reds’ defence of the FA Cup continues, with Brighton the next obstacle to clear if Jurgen Klopp‘s side are to feature in the fifth round for the tenth time in 23 years.

That’s right, of the 17 ties in this round of the competition since the turn of the millennium, Liverpool have progressed just 52.9 percent of the time – and only twice under Klopp.

But we all know what happened the last time!

You have 5 minutes…GO

