Firmino contract update and new loan deal confirmed – Latest LFC News

Wednesday brought the fallout from transfer deadline day – a quiet one for Liverpool – along with an update on Roberto Firmino‘s future at Anfield.

 

An update on Firmino’s contract talks

There could be a resolution to talks over a new contract for Firmino later this month, according to the long-serving striker’s agent.

In an interview with Sky Germany, Roger Wittmann said “we will probably know where the journey is going” later in February.

Wittmann described talks with Liverpool as “really good” and claimed the two parties are “on the right track” when it comes to an extension.

Firmino has scored nine goals and laid on four assists in 21 games so far this season, but has been sidelined since before the World Cup with an ongoing calf injury.

The No. 9 had declared himself fit before the 2-1 win over Leicester on December 30, with a return expected against Brentford days later, but he then suffered a setback.

Despite his excellent form in the first half of the campaign, the frequency of these injury issues does pose the question of whether it is, in fact, time to cut Firmino loose.

 

Melwood talks and key man suspended for Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 28, 2019: Liverpool's club crest on the wall at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are considering a bid for the old Melwood training ground to become home of their women’s side – two years after selling it

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

KIDDERMINSTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 27, 2023: Liverpool's Fiedel O'Rourke before the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Under-21's and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Aggborough Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool confirmed a post-deadline day loan for striker Fidel O’Rourke, who joins non-league Halifax Town (LFC)
  • Paul Tierney will referee Wolves vs. Liverpool on Saturday, with Lee Mason as VAR (PL)
  • Real Madrid could be without defender Ferland Mendy for both last-16 clashes after he suffered a hamstring injury (AS)

 

Enzo arrives in the Premier League

  • Enzo Fernandez was confirmed as a Chelsea player on Wednesday morning, joining for a record £106.8m (CFC)
  • Antonio Conte has undergone surgery to remove his gallbladder and will be absent for Tottenham‘s upcoming games (THFC)

 

Match of the night

If you’re that way inclined, there’s Man United vs. Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, live on Sky Sports at 8pm.

