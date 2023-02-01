Wednesday brought the fallout from transfer deadline day – a quiet one for Liverpool – along with an update on Roberto Firmino‘s future at Anfield.

An update on Firmino’s contract talks

There could be a resolution to talks over a new contract for Firmino later this month, according to the long-serving striker’s agent.

In an interview with Sky Germany, Roger Wittmann said “we will probably know where the journey is going” later in February.

Wittmann described talks with Liverpool as “really good” and claimed the two parties are “on the right track” when it comes to an extension.

Firmino has scored nine goals and laid on four assists in 21 games so far this season, but has been sidelined since before the World Cup with an ongoing calf injury.

The No. 9 had declared himself fit before the 2-1 win over Leicester on December 30, with a return expected against Brentford days later, but he then suffered a setback.

Despite his excellent form in the first half of the campaign, the frequency of these injury issues does pose the question of whether it is, in fact, time to cut Firmino loose.

Melwood talks and key man suspended for Newcastle

Liverpool are considering a bid for the old Melwood training ground to become home of their women’s side – two years after selling it

Bruno Guimaraes will be missing when Liverpool visit Newcastle on February 18, after he was sent off against Southampton

Ibrahima Konate could miss the next three games with his hamstring injury – and possibly the visit of Real Madrid, too

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool confirmed a post-deadline day loan for striker Fidel O’Rourke, who joins non-league Halifax Town (LFC)

Paul Tierney will referee Wolves vs. Liverpool on Saturday, with Lee Mason as VAR (PL)

Real Madrid could be without defender Ferland Mendy for both last-16 clashes after he suffered a hamstring injury (AS)

Liverpool must cut two players from their Champions League squad tomorrow if they wish to register Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the knockouts (Echo)

Enzo arrives in the Premier League

Enzo Fernandez was confirmed as a Chelsea player on Wednesday morning, joining for a record £106.8m (CFC)

Liverpool were one of eight Premier League clubs not to sign a player on deadline day, along with the likes of Man City and Everton (TIA)

Antonio Conte has undergone surgery to remove his gallbladder and will be absent for Tottenham‘s upcoming games (THFC)

