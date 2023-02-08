Today’s round up includes news of a return to full training for Diogo Jota, a claim that Jude Bellingham is “hesitating” over his decision to join Liverpool, and the latest on the Man City case.

Jota fitness boost

Last Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed the news that he hoped Diogo Jota would be able to return to full training this week, having joined in with parts of the team’s sessions prior to the defeat at Wolves.

The players are believed to have been given Monday and Tuesday off, with today their first day back at the AXA Training Centre since the game at Molineux.

And the Echo‘s Ian Doyle claims that, as planned, Jota did take part in today’s training session.

The Liverpool forward has not been available since sustaining a serious hamstring injury against Man City last October, and Klopp will be delighted to have him back in action.

Speaking to reporters last week, the boss also said he hoped Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino would be able to return in the near future, and Klopp should provide a further injury update in his pre-Everton press conference this coming Friday.

Meanwhile, Doyle also claims that Ben Doak, who has been absent from the first team squad with a minor injury recently, will also return to training “by the end of the week.”

3 things today – Bellingham “hesitating” over LFC decision?

Jude Bellingham is “hesitating” over a decision on a potential move to Liverpool after the Reds’ recent poor form, according to SPORT1 reporter Patrik Berger

Julian Ward is “a leading candidate” to take over as technical director of another of Europe’s top clubs, according to De Telegraaf, with the Liverpool sporting director set to depart this summer

Jurgen Klopp targeted “the wrong reporter” with his refusal to answer a question put to him in the aftermath of Liverpool’s defeat at Wolves, according to the Times‘ Henry Winter

United takeover, Van Gaal’s Gakpo prediction & Jones’ injury

With both Liverpool and Man United up for sale at the same time, could an imminent Qatari bid for the Manchester club impact FSG’s investment plans?

Liverpool have explained that specialists have advised Curtis Jones to “reduce the amount he trains and plays” to resolve the stress injury in his right tibia that he has suffered from this season

Man City case latest

Man City are said to have hired a £10,000-an-hour lawyer to defend the club, after they were charged with over 100 breaches of the Premier League‘s financial rules

One lawyer believes it could be as long as four years until the investigation surrounding City’s alleged breaches comes to a conclusion

According to the Independent, if City’s alleged breaches are proven, and the Premier League commission advises expulsion, they would likely have to work their way back up to the top flight from League Two, rather than the Championship

Quiz of the day & match of the night

49 clubs, 10 minutes…

One Premier League game tonight, with Man United hosting manager-less Leeds at Old Trafford at 8pm (GMT).

You can, however, watch the FA Cup fourth round replay between Sunderland vs Fulham live on BBC One in the UK, a match that could have ramifications in the long run for Liverpool, who are due to play Fulham in the Premier League on the weekend of the FA Cup quarter-finals on March, 18.

