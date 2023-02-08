★ PREMIUM
Jota in full training, Bellingham “hesitating” & Man City case – Latest LFC News

Today’s round up includes news of a return to full training for Diogo Jota, a claim that Jude Bellingham is “hesitating” over his decision to join Liverpool, and the latest on the Man City case.

 

Jota fitness boost

Last Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed the news that he hoped Diogo Jota would be able to return to full training this week, having joined in with parts of the team’s sessions prior to the defeat at Wolves.

The players are believed to have been given Monday and Tuesday off, with today their first day back at the AXA Training Centre since the game at Molineux.

And the Echo‘s Ian Doyle claims that, as planned, Jota did take part in today’s training session.

The Liverpool forward has not been available since sustaining a serious hamstring injury against Man City last October, and Klopp will be delighted to have him back in action.

Speaking to reporters last week, the boss also said he hoped Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino would be able to return in the near future, and Klopp should provide a further injury update in his pre-Everton press conference this coming Friday.

Meanwhile, Doyle also claims that Ben Doak, who has been absent from the first team squad with a minor injury recently, will also return to training “by the end of the week.”

 

3 things today – Bellingham “hesitating” over LFC decision?

2KAHC3E Copenhagen, Denmark. 02nd Nov, 2022. Jude Bellingham of Dortmund is warming up before the UEFA Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Dortmund at Parken in Copenhagen. (Photo Credit: Gonzales Photo/Alamy Live News

  • Jude Bellingham is “hesitating” over a decision on a potential move to Liverpool after the Reds’ recent poor form, according to SPORT1 reporter Patrik Berger

 

United takeover, Van Gaal’s Gakpo prediction & Jones’ injury

  • With both Liverpool and Man United up for sale at the same time, could an imminent Qatari bid for the Manchester club impact FSG’s investment plans?
  • Liverpool have explained that specialists have advised Curtis Jones to “reduce the amount he trains and plays” to resolve the stress injury in his right tibia that he has suffered from this season

 

Man City case latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • According to the Independent, if City’s alleged breaches are proven, and the Premier League commission advises expulsion, they would likely have to work their way back up to the top flight from League Two, rather than the Championship

 

Quiz of the day & match of the night

49 clubs, 10 minutes…

One Premier League game tonight, with Man United hosting manager-less Leeds at Old Trafford at 8pm (GMT). The match isn’t being shown live on TV in the UK.

You can, however, watch the FA Cup fourth round replay between Sunderland vs Fulham live on BBC One in the UK, a match that could have ramifications in the long run for Liverpool, who are due to play Fulham in the Premier League on the weekend of the FA Cup quarter-finals on March, 18.

Take care, Reds!

