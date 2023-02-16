★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool & Everton charged by FA after “mass confrontation” – Latest LFC News

Thursday’s round up includes news that the FA have charged Liverpool and Everton after “a mass confrontation” in Monday’s Merseyside derby.

 

“Mass confrontation” seems a bit much!

On Thursday afternoon, the FA revealed they had charged both Liverpool and Everton following the incident sparked by Andy Robertson and Jordan Pickford in the 86th minute of Monday’s derby.

They claim both clubs failed to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour”.

Both clubs have until next Monday to respond.

A number of players from both teams clashed after Robertson (hilariously) kicked the ball away from Pickford after Everton were awarded a free-kick.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (R) clashes with Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Conor Coady took particular offence to Robertson’s actions (or at least pretended to), before the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas and Everton‘s Amadou Onana were caught up in the melee from the sidelines.

Both Robertson and Pickford received yellow cards, but the FA clearly didn’t deem that to be enough of a punishment.

 

3 things today: Duo return to training as Diaz is pictured running

  • Thiago is still out with a hip injury, but the Echo‘s Paul Gorst says there are some at the club who are “hopeful” he will not be sidelined for a month, as was initially reported

 

New staff member confirmed

 

News from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 7, 2022: Tottenham Hotspur's manager Antonio Conte during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will miss Sunday’s Premier League game against West Ham and not return to work until he has made an “entire recovery” from surgery to remove his gallbladder (BBC Sport)

  • The FA have launched an investigation after Man City‘s Kevin de Bruyne had objects thrown at him during their 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday evening (BBC Sport)

 

Image of the day and match of the night

A very well deserved Player of the Month award for Stefan Bajcetic, who deserves all the recognition he’s getting and more.

Barcelona host Man United in the pick of tonight’s Europa League matches with kickoff set for 6pm (GMT).

Jurgen’s pre-Newcastle press conference will take place at 12.15pm tomorrow.

All the best, Reds!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks