Thursday’s round up includes news that the FA have charged Liverpool and Everton after “a mass confrontation” in Monday’s Merseyside derby.

“Mass confrontation” seems a bit much!

On Thursday afternoon, the FA revealed they had charged both Liverpool and Everton following the incident sparked by Andy Robertson and Jordan Pickford in the 86th minute of Monday’s derby.

They claim both clubs failed to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour”.

Both clubs have until next Monday to respond.

A number of players from both teams clashed after Robertson (hilariously) kicked the ball away from Pickford after Everton were awarded a free-kick.

Conor Coady took particular offence to Robertson’s actions (or at least pretended to), before the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas and Everton‘s Amadou Onana were caught up in the melee from the sidelines.

Both Robertson and Pickford received yellow cards, but the FA clearly didn’t deem that to be enough of a punishment.

3 things today: Duo return to training as Diaz is pictured running

Great to see you back out on the grass, @LuisFDiaz19 ????? pic.twitter.com/w0P98KA4WJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2023

Ben Doak and Marcelo Pitaluga were both pictured back in Liverpool training on Thursday, with 30 players involved as the Reds prepare for Saturday’s clash with Newcastle

Luis Diaz was pictured running, with Jurgen Klopp revealing he had reached that stage in his recovery earlier this month

Thiago is still out with a hip injury, but the Echo‘s Paul Gorst says there are some at the club who are “hopeful” he will not be sidelined for a month, as was initially reported

New staff member confirmed

? #LFC have confirmed the appointment of Frigyes Vanden Auweele as Head of Osteopathy. He actually began work in the summer, under Head of Fitness Andreas Schlumberger. Vanden Auweele, who previously worked with Belgian side OH Leuven, is focused on…injury prevention. pic.twitter.com/KUo8hZLOG2 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) February 15, 2023

Frigyes Vanden Auweele has joined Liverpool as head of osteopathy, with his main goal “to enhance performance and reduce the risk of injury”

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner is believed to have told Martin Broughton that FSG are “testing the water” with their search for new investment

After Liverpool fans organised a flag night on the Kop for the Merseyside derby, plans are being put into place for Tuesday’s Real Madrid clash

News from elsewhere

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will miss Sunday’s Premier League game against West Ham and not return to work until he has made an “entire recovery” from surgery to remove his gallbladder (BBC Sport)

The FA have launched an investigation after Man City‘s Kevin de Bruyne had objects thrown at him during their 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday evening (BBC Sport)

Image of the day and match of the night

A very well deserved Player of the Month award for Stefan Bajcetic, who deserves all the recognition he’s getting and more.

Your @StanChart Player of the Month for January ? Congratulations, Stefan ? pic.twitter.com/nFx325o6Bu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2023

Barcelona host Man United in the pick of tonight’s Europa League matches with kickoff set for 6pm (GMT).

Jurgen’s pre-Newcastle press conference will take place at 12.15pm tomorrow.

All the best, Reds!