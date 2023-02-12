The Merseyside derby is up next for Liverpool and we want to see if you can name Liverpool’s last 24 goalscorers in this fixture across all competitions.

This particular list dates back to 2005, with 24 different Reds etching their name on the scoresheet in the 41 most recent meetings against the Toffees.

The hope is that members of Jurgen Klopp‘s side can either add their name or bolster their record in the upcoming meeting, with Liverpool in desperate need of a positive result.

Until then, we want to see how many of these names you can correctly identify. We’ve given you the number of goals scored by each player in this fixture since 2005 and the years they found the net.

Good luck!

24 names in 4 minutes…GO!

Finished that? Try these!