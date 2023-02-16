In light of Cody Gakpo‘s first Liverpool goal coming in a Merseyside derby, we wanted to see if you could recall 11 other Reds who have opened their club account against the Blues.

The Merseyside derby was a memorable one for Gakpo, getting off the mark in his seventh appearance for the club.

In doing so, he became the 19th different Red to score his first Liverpool goal in a Merseyside derby, as per Opta‘s Michael Reid, who sourced this list.

That list dates back to 1894 but we’re going to spare you from attempting to get all those names correct and instead focus on the 11 who have done so since 1970.

Think you can manage it? We’ve already given you the most recent Red…

5 minutes are on the clock!

