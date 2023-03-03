Friday saw Jurgen Klopp hold his pre-Man United press conference and big news as Roberto Firmino‘s departure this summer was confirmed by journalists.

Robert Firmino to leave Liverpool

This really does feel like the end of an era.

Roberto Firmino is said to have informed Jurgen Klopp that he will be leaving the club this summer when his contract comes to an end in the summer.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported this morning that the Brazilian “wants to make another step with his family,” however there is no indication at this stage where that might be.

The news comes after recent speculation suggested that the forward had held “positive” talks about a potential extension. Merseyside journalists confirmed the news later in the day.

It is a sad day for everybody connected with Liverpool Football Club, the Brazilian is a popular figure among teammates and supporters and will be sorely missed by all.

Let’s hope there is something to celebrate before he departs – and that we continue singing his song long after he’s gone!

Brazil squad surprise = good news for LFC!

Mo Salah has become only the second player in the club’s history to hit 20 or more goals in 6 successive seasons, matching all-time top scorer Ian Rush

Last 16 opponents Real Madrid fell to their first home defeat in almost a year following a 1-0 loss to Barcelona, with the Galacticos failing to register a shot on target

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have all been left out of Brazil’s squad to face Morocco on March 25 – good news for Liverpool at least, they need the rest!

The boss speaks ahead of United

Jurgen Klopp confirmed during his pre-Man United presser that the squad have no fresh injury concerns – although Van Dijk and Konate weren’t pictured in training later in the day. Hopefully that’s just nothing of concern.

The manager praised Fabinho‘s recent form and is delighted to see the “old Fabinho again”. Fingers crossed that continues!

What’s happening elsewhere?

Erik ten Haag described Anfield as “hostile” and proclaimed that talk of a United quadruple is for “dreamers” – we agree! (Sky Sports)

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has dismissed talks of PIF interest in Manchester United and Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Premier League chief Richard Masters has said that Chelsea‘s recent spending should not be judged for three or four years (The Athletic)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

“An entertainer, a maverick, a character, a joy.” A double dose of Bobby love on Twitter today for you!

? ?? ??????? ???????: An entertainer, a maverick, a character, a ???. pic.twitter.com/6guQazua9L — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 3, 2023

? How Firmino celebrated full-time as Liverpool won the Champions League final! ?? pic.twitter.com/QOXiqQC589 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 3, 2023

If you are on the hunt for a football fix tonight look no further than runaway Serie A leaders Napoli as they close in on the title at home to Lazio, live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm GMT.