Firmino to leave, Brazil squad surprise & Klopp on United – Latest LFC News

Friday saw Jurgen Klopp hold his pre-Man United press conference and big news as Roberto Firmino‘s departure this summer was confirmed by journalists.

 

Robert Firmino to leave Liverpool

2EDWCJA Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final REUTERS/Carl Recine

This really does feel like the end of an era.

Roberto Firmino is said to have informed Jurgen Klopp that he will be leaving the club this summer when his contract comes to an end in the summer.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported this morning that the Brazilian “wants to make another step with his family,” however there is no indication at this stage where that might be.

The news comes after recent speculation suggested that the forward had held “positive” talks about a potential extension. Merseyside journalists confirmed the news later in the day.

It is a sad day for everybody connected with Liverpool Football Club, the Brazilian is a popular figure among teammates and supporters and will be sorely missed by all.

Let’s hope there is something to celebrate before he departs – and that we continue singing his song long after he’s gone!

 

Brazil squad surprise = good news for LFC!

  • Mo Salah has become only the second player in the club’s history to hit 20 or more goals in 6 successive seasons, matching all-time top scorer Ian Rush

 

The boss speaks ahead of United

 

What’s happening elsewhere?

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and assistant coach Alfred Schreuder during the training session at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

  • Erik ten Haag described Anfield as “hostile” and proclaimed that talk of a United quadruple is for “dreamers” – we agree! (Sky Sports)

  • Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has dismissed talks of PIF interest in Manchester United and Liverpool (Sky Sports)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

“An entertainer, a maverick, a character, a joy.” A double dose of Bobby love on Twitter today for you!

If you are on the hunt for a football fix tonight look no further than runaway Serie A leaders Napoli as they close in on the title at home to Lazio, live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm GMT.

