Your Tuesday LFC round up includes the latest on Jordan Henderson, an update on the fitness of Luis Diaz and a word from Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Henderson ruled out of Real Madrid tie

Captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of tomorrow’s clash with Real Madrid, with David Lynch reporting that illness kept him out of training this afternoon and consequently out of the travelling squad.

Henderson, along with Stefan Bajcetic, wasn’t involved in the squad’s pre-Madrid training session but Bajcetic has since been seen boarding the flight to the Spanish capital with the rest of his teammates.

The skipper was restricted to a substitute appearance away at Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime due to the same illness, and now he’s been completely left out of the squad for the Champions League last 16 second leg clash.

Ticket changes & Madrid build-up

Liverpool have provided details of changes to pricing and structure ahead of the 2023/24 season, including a two percent increase to almost all seats and just 1,000 of seats from the increase in capacity allocated to the season ticket waiting list.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he knows from experience to “assume nothing” ahead of his side’s clash with Liverpool tomorrow night

Julian Ward looks set to become Ajax’s new Sporting Director as he approaches the end of his time at Liverpool

Injury updates

Ben Doak was forced off with a head injury during the U19s defeat to Sporting which saw them knocked out of the UEFA Youth League

Luis Diaz was pictured at the AXA Training Centre today as he continues his recovery from a knee injury

Thiago posted a clip on his social media of him training with a specialist as he works towards a return to full fitness

Latest chat from elsewhere

Gavi could leave Barcelona on a free this summer following the news that his Barcelona registration has been overturned, Liverpool and Man City are said to be on standby (The Times)

FIFA is set to approve plans to expand the 2026 World Cup in a move which would see 48 teams compete across 104 fixtures. They just can’t help themselves (Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola has criticised Kevin De Bruyne for an inability to do the “simple things,” with the Belgian currently struggling for starts at Man City (Goal)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Just in case you’ve not got enough of the recent thrashing of Man United, here’s another from 14 years ago today…

1??4?? years ago today… A remarkable away day at Old Trafford ? pic.twitter.com/UpwU8eEtO7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 14, 2023

The Champions League returns tonight and Man City are in action at home to RB Leipzig, with the tie still very much in the balance following a 1-1 draw in Germany. You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 at 8pm (GMT).