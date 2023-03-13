There has been no shortage of leaks for next season’s kits, and the home goalkeeper strip is no exception.

Alisson himself is a foreboding figure but when in black it only intensifies, and we’ll see plenty more of that next season, as shown by the latest kit leak.

The ever-reliable Footy Headlines has been busy in the last week showing off details of the new away kit for 2023/24, and now it’s time for the new home goalkeeper design.

Footy Headlines credit Twitter accounts @fumlerRawk and @LivShirtsMuseum for the leak, which shows off the anthracite and black kit, accented by ‘poison green’ logos:

Here comes the Liverpool 2023-2024 Home Goalkeeper Stadium Replica Shirt leaked, colors as predicted by @FumlerRawk before. @LFC @LivShirtsMuseum pic.twitter.com/qr690wKJ6q — The Liverpool Shirts Museum (@LivShirtsMuseum) March 11, 2023

It is not too dissimilar from Alisson‘s current black kit offering, but the white accents are replaced with a vivid green pop.

Shirt-sleeve sponsors Expedia, who have recently renewed their deal for almost double the previous agreement, will be in green along with the LFC badge, Nike swoosh, Standard Chartered sponsor and Hillsborough tribute.

This is to be the designated home goalkeeper kit and Footy Headlines suggest the design is “based on a new streamlined Nike 2023 keeper shirt, probably called the ‘Gardien V’.”

?? Liverpool 23-24 Goalkeeper Home Kit Leaked + Away Kit Info:: https://t.co/hLiDnzJqay — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 12, 2023

If the success of the black and gold goalkeeper kit from the Premier League-winning season is anything to go by, this one will be a hit!

As for the away goalkeeper kit colour palette, it is set to combine “two shades of orange with black logos.”

What do we know about the 2023/24 kits?