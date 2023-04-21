Your final Liverpool news overview of the week features an injury blow for Roberto Firmino, some competition for Mason Mount’s signature and a glimpse at one of next season’s kits.

Firmino out for next three games

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Firmino will not be available for Saturday’s clash with Nottingham Forest, also labelling next week’s meetings with West Ham and Tottenham as “impossible” for the striker.

The news comes as a blow for both the player and supporters, as with just eight fixtures remaining it opens up the possibility that the Brazilian may have played his last Liverpool game.

Firmino will leave the Reds this summer upon the expiry of his contract, with his next move still yet to be determined.

The Reds’ last home game of the season comes on May 20 against Aston Villa, where Firmino will hope to get the opportunity to bid an emotional farewell to Anfield after eight glorious years at the club.

Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery, we don’t want this to end yet!

Mount linked to Arsenal & new kit leaked

Mason Mount has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, but Arsenal have also emerged as a possible destination after it was reported by Goal that the Gunners have “discussed” the midfielder as an option for next season

Images of Liverpool’s new third kit for next season have been leaked online, with the team set to wear two different shades of purple in 2023/24

Khephren Thuram is reported to be a target for the Reds, who are said to have drawn up a “thoroughly researched list of potential options” for midfield this summer

The boss speaks ahead of Forest

Klopp applauded Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s recent displays in a more advanced role, but admitted that nothing is “written in stone” when it comes to the 24-year-old’s position

Fabio Carvalho is displaying an “exceptional” attitude in training despite enjoying very little first-team football since the turn of the year

The manager confessed that Darwin Nunez‘s English is “still not great” but that the forward will continue to score plenty of goals in this Liverpool side

What else has been going on?

Erik ten Hag is said to be willing to let 12 first-team players leave this summer following last night’s Europa League exit, it appears they went slightly early with the quadruple talk earlier this season (Mirror)

England captain Leah Williamson will miss this summer’s World Cup having sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury (BBC)

Tottenham‘s managing director of football Fabio Paratici has resigned following the rejection of his appeal against a ban by Italy’s highest sports court (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

John Barnes and Stan Collymore have had their say on this weekend’s showdown with Forest, speaking exclusively to This Is Anfield here:

It is a huge game at both ends of the table this evening as Southampton travel to Arsenal to begin the weekend’s Premier League action.

A victory for Southampton would hamper Everton‘s chances of survival, but three points for Arsenal could put a dent in Man City‘s title hopes. You could call this one a win-win!

Coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event starts at 7pm (BST), with kickoff taking place at 8pm.