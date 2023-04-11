Tonight’s Liverpool news overview features the latest on that elbow and comparisons between Virgil van Dijk and Nemanja Vidic.

Liverpool “contacted” over linesman’s elbow on Robertson

The FA are said to have written to Liverpool to get their interpretations of Constantine Hatzidakis’ half-time altercation with Andy Robertson during Sunday’s draw with Arsenal.

Football Insider have reported that there were “angry scenes” in the home dressing room following the incident and that Robertson, along with some of his colleagues, has been asked for his view on the clash.

The assistant referee was unfortunately hounded outside his home in south London earlier today and has been quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: “Whatever happens, happens. There is nothing more I can say at the moment. I can’t talk about what happened.”

Van Dijk “far better” than Vidic & another ‘new’ manager for Leicester clash

Jamie Carragher has defended Van Dijk amid comparisons with ex-Man United defender Vidic

Dean Smith has replaced Brendan Rodgers as Leicester manager, with the Reds set to travel to the King Power next month

Mohamed Salah sits fifth on Liverpool’s all-time list of penalty takers despite calls for the Egyptian to be removed from spot-kick duties

More Liverpool FC news

Trent Alexander-Arnold is using the “language of football” to strike a rapport with Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan adapts to life in England

Tyler Morton responded to critics by playing a vital role in Blackburn’s injury-time equaliser against Huddersfield

Ranel Young came off the bench to score a brace as Liverpool under-18s defeated Newcastle 4-0

What else has been happening?

Pep Guardiola has defended his failure to win the Champions League with Man City, understandable given the shoestring budget he has worked with! (Sky Sports)

The Premier League have confirmed that a six-team pre-season tournament will take place in the US this July (The Athletic)

Ben Foster saved a decisive last-minute penalty to give Wrexham all three points in a crucial clash with Notts County at the top of the National League (Independent)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Relive this stunner from Thiago as he defied the laws of physics to produce one of the goals of last season against Porto.

One of the most aesthetically pleasing strikes you'll see ? Next level technique from @Thiago6 ? pic.twitter.com/JqFugk1nIM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2023

There is only one answer when it comes to deciding which game to watch tonight, with Man City welcoming Bayern Munich to the Etihad for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

You can catch all the action live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm (BST).