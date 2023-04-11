★ PREMIUM
Liverpool “contacted” about elbow & Van Dijk “far better” than Vidic – Latest LFC News

Tonight’s Liverpool news overview features the latest on that elbow and comparisons between Virgil van Dijk and Nemanja Vidic.

 

Liverpool “contacted” over linesman’s elbow on Robertson

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool is held back by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool after being struck by linesman Constantine Hatzidakis at half time during the Premier League (Image: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage/Alamy Live News)

The FA are said to have written to Liverpool to get their interpretations of Constantine Hatzidakis’ half-time altercation with Andy Robertson during Sunday’s draw with Arsenal.

Football Insider have reported that there were “angry scenes” in the home dressing room following the incident and that Robertson, along with some of his colleagues, has been asked for his view on the clash.

The assistant referee was unfortunately hounded outside his home in south London earlier today and has been quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: “Whatever happens, happens. There is nothing more I can say at the moment. I can’t talk about what happened.”

 

Van Dijk “far better” than Vidic & another ‘new’ manager for Leicester clash

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jamie Carragher has defended Van Dijk amid comparisons with ex-Man United defender Vidic
  • Dean Smith has replaced Brendan Rodgers as Leicester manager, with the Reds set to travel to the King Power next month
  • Mohamed Salah sits fifth on Liverpool’s all-time list of penalty takers despite calls for the Egyptian to be removed from spot-kick duties

 

More Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Tyler Morton responded to critics by playing a vital role in Blackburn’s injury-time equaliser against Huddersfield

 

What else has been happening?

  • Ben Foster saved a decisive last-minute penalty to give Wrexham all three points in a crucial clash with Notts County at the top of the National League (Independent)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Relive this stunner from Thiago as he defied the laws of physics to produce one of the goals of last season against Porto.

There is only one answer when it comes to deciding which game to watch tonight, with Man City welcoming Bayern Munich to the Etihad for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

You can catch all the action live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm (BST).

