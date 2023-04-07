Your final daily Liverpool round up of the week includes positive news on the fitness of Thiago and more Jude Bellingham updates.

Thiago in line for a return against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp revealed in his pre-Arsenal press conference that Thiago “might” feature for the Reds this weekend.

The Spaniard has been out of action since February with a hip flexor injury and, until now, no fixed timeline had been given for his return.

It now appears that the 31-year-old is available for selection having trained “three or four times” with the squad according to the manager.

David Lynch has told Football Insider that Thiago is “certain” to be a part of Klopp’s selection for Sunday’s game and could even be a “surprise face in the starting XI” provided he avoids further setbacks.

The Reds will host title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday afternoon looking to turn fortunes around having not won a league game in the last three outings.

Transfer updates & Arteta has “moved on”

Real Madrid’s interest in Jude Bellingham is said to have “cooled” according to Relevo, with Ruhr Nachrichten also reporting that a decision on the midfielder’s future is “imminent”

Liverpool are said to be at the “front of the queue” for the signature of Mason Mount, with the midfielder reportedly open to the possibility of a move

Mikel Arteta claims to have “moved on” from a touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp in last season’s 4-0 win for the Reds

The boss speaks ahead of Arsenal

Klopp has hinted at further changes for the weekend’s game with Arsenal following the six alterations made at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night

The manager also called on Liverpool supporters to help his side get back to their best on Sunday afternoon with a positive atmosphere

Luis Diaz is likely to be “100 per cent ready” for the trip to Leeds next Monday but is not expected to feature this weekend

What else is going on?

Sam Allardyce is reported to be in contention for the vacant managerial position at Leicester (Football Insider)

Pep Guardiola has insisted that even he isn’t immune from being sacked following a recent spate of managerial departures in the Premier League (Sky Sports)

Christian Eriksen is set for a return to the Man United squad this weekend following an ankle injury which Erik ten Hag had worried would spell the end of his season (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

The boss finally gave us some positive news on the fitness of both Diaz and Thiago in his pre-Arsenal press conference.

Your football fix to kick off the bank holiday weekend sees Vincent Kompany’s Burnley travel to the Riverside to face Middlesborough in a battle between first and fourth in the Championship.

You can catch all the coverage live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm (BST).