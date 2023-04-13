Liverpool are back in action on Monday night when they visit Leeds in the Premier League. So when is Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match press conference?

The Reds head to Elland Road for a late-night kickoff at the start of next week, hoping for their first win in six games.

Klopp will preview the clash from the AXA Training Centre, when he holds his pre-match press conference at 9.45am (BST) on Friday.

* Watch Jurgen Klopp’s press conference live on This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel.

Though the manager is unlikely to discuss transfers, the elephant in the room will be the news on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

The club are widely reported to have pulled out of the running for the Dortmund midfielder, which could at least lead to questions over Klopp’s plans for the summer.

Also on the agenda will almost certainly be the fitness of his squad, with Thiago and Luis Diaz both part of training on Wednesday.

Alisson and James Milner were not pictured, however, and Klopp could give an update on the pair – though they are likely to be available against Leeds.

Another big topic could be the incident involving Andy Robertson and linesman Constantine Hatzidakis, who was seen elbowing the left-back in the jaw at half-time in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Speaking after that game, Klopp insisted he had not seen the footage, and while he has now been given an opportunity to catch up, there is unlikely to be any comment forthcoming.

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last seven trips to Leeds, including a 3-0 win last season, with their last defeat at Elland Road coming in 2000.

