Friday brought the manager’s final pre-match press conference of 2022/23 and a whole host of other stories including a bizarre pre-season update.

Robertson and Konate doubts

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that both Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate may not be available for the weekend’s trip to Southampton.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the manager revealed that Robertson had “felt something in his groin” during training and that Konate was suffering from illness.

It leaves plenty of permutations in terms of team selection, with the boss indicating that “it makes sense that we make changes” for Sunday’s game.

Liverpool’s final act of the season will effectively be a dead rubber for both sides and could provide an opportunity for minutes for those on the fringes.

In more positive news, Darwin Nunez could be available for the season finale having trained “fully” with the squad on Thursday.

Madrid close in on Bellingham & pre-season plans ‘cancelled’

Jude Bellingham is reportedly edging closer to a move to Real Madrid for a fee that may raise a few eyebrows

The Reds’ pre-season training camp in Tegernsee has been scrapped amid complaints about the condition the area was left in after the last visit in 2017

James Milner has been gifted the turf of the penalty spot at Anfield by the club’s groundstaff ahead of his departure this summer

The boss previews Southampton

Klopp has admitted that Fabio Carvalho could go out on loan next season, but the manager did insist that “no player” has impressed him more in this campaign

The boss also suggested that early signings will not be easy to come by this summer and that he expects business to take longer than he would like “in an ideal world”

After Mohamed Salah‘s apologetic social media post on Thursday night generated a lot of attention, Klopp responded by giving supporters plenty of reasons to be optimistic ahead of 2023/23

Tweet of the day

After celebrating yesterday’s 18-year anniversary of Liverpool’s triumph in Istanbul, check out this fascinating old clip of Rafael Benitez explaining the tactics behind that incredible comeback.