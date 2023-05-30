★ PREMIUM
Madrid eye Firmino, Schmadtke explains role & Anfield Road footage – Latest LFC News

The football may have paused but there are still plenty of stories to keep us occupied, including interest in our departing forward and a new sporting director.

 

Firmino to Madrid?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino says an emotional goodbye to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is looking increasingly likely that Real Madrid could be Roberto Firmino‘s next destination following his Liverpool departure this summer.

Having played in his final game for the club away at Southampton at the weekend, the Brazilian has been linked to various clubs in recent weeks and the Spanish giants have been one of the strong contenders.

The Independent have reported that Karim Benzema is considering an offer from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, leaving a potential opening for a new forward acquisition in the upcoming transfer window.

The lack of a transfer fee could appeal to the Galacticos, who are said to be keen to wait another year before making a big-money move for a centre-forward given their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

It puts Firmino firmly on Real Madrid’s radar for this summer, who is also said to have attracted the attention of rivals Barcelona.

 

Schmadtke explains role and midfielder linked

02.10.2011, AWD-Arena, Hannover, GER, 1.FBL, Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen, im Bild Klaus Allofs (Geschaeftsfuehrer Profifussball Werder Bremen) und Joerg Schmadtke (Sportlicher Leiter von Hannover) .// during the match from GER, 1.FBL, Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremend on 2011/10/02, AWD-Arena, Hannover, Germany. .EXPA Pictures © 2011, PhotoCredit: EXPA/ nph/ Schrader ****** out of GER / CRO / BEL ******

  • Jorg Schmadtke has outlined where he will fit in at the football club following confirmation of his appointment as sporting director
  • RB Leipzig have emerged as the ‘mystery club‘ to have made an offer for Fabio Carvalho, but the bid was quickly dismissed by Liverpool

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 30, 2023: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, showing the ongoing construction of the new Anfield Road expansion. Cranes have been installed on the pitch as the redevelopment phase begins to remove the roof of the old stand. The roof has been cut into sections and the first half has already been removed and sits on the pitch. The development will see and extra 7,000 more seats added taking Anfield's overall capacity to more than 61,000. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Anfield Road End’s development has taken another major step forward after exclusive footage showed half of the roof has been removed from the stand

  • Eternally young James Milner topped the Premier League‘s chart for distance covered per 90 minutes in 2022/23, with Firmino also in the top five

 

Around the grounds

Chelsea's Joao Felix reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

  • New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has turned down the chance to extend Joao Felix’s stay at the club, with the forward set to return to Atletico Madrid (the Independent)

  • Marco Asensio could be set to join Aston Villa this summer, he’s having an interesting career path to say the least (MARCA)

  • Arsenal‘s hopes of signing Joao Cancelo have been given a boost after an asking price was set for the defender, Man City becoming Arsenal‘s feeder club wasn’t something we were expecting (football.london)

 

Video of the day

Take a look at our exclusive footage of the new stand as it nears its conclusion, featuring a view of how it looks from inside the stadium!

