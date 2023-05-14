QUIZ – Can you name Liverpool’s last 17 goalscorers vs. Leicester?

In the last 26 meetings between the two teams there have been a total of 17 different goalscorers for Liverpool, think you could name them all?
Since 2000, there has been just one goalless contest between the two and yet it is a current player that holds the record for the most goals against Leicester in that time, with six.
He leads a list of 17 different Reds to have found the net in all competitions, and we want to see if you can correctly identify them all.
So, we’re looking for the last 17 Liverpool players to score against Leicester. The list dates back to 2000 across all competitions.
A few names may be more prominent in your memory than others so em>good luck!
You have 5 minutes!
