It was a busy day for Liverpool with the return of 14 senior players and there were plenty of laughs and hugs to go around – plus a defensive target ruled out.

We love pre-season content

It was a busy day at the AXA as 14 senior players returned from their holidays, and it made for quite the footage as they reunited!

There were plenty of hugs and handshakes, and if you had any doubt that Andy Robertson was one of the loudest in the dressing room they will quickly vanish – his voice was everywhere!

“Wooow, what a body. It’s all that boxing, innit?” is what greeted Jordan Henderson when he attracted a crowd with his physique, while Salah and Mac Allister both got a warm welcome from the Scot.

Makes you wonder what he had to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new hairstyle! (You can see his new look here)

Players who returned on Tuesday: Alisson, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Konate, Van Dijk, Henderson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Salah

It was the first day for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and they had plenty of new faces to greet – and Klopp hugs – can’t wait to see them in action soon!

3 things today: No Saudi talks for Hendo & Trent’s excited

Henderson has been subject to plenty of reports over a reunion with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, but NO talks are taking place.

Alexander-Arnold is excited about the possibilities when it comes to passing to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai – as are we!

Find out more about Liverpool’s pre-season travel plans ahead of five games in three countries here!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Target Manu Kone is to be sidelined for six weeks with a knee injury, an example of why patience is sometimes needed in the transfer window

Curtis Jones has been named in U21 Euro Team of the Tournament – well deserved!

Adrian has revealed the reason for extending his stay – and the club is confident they can work around their homegrown quota.

Latest transfer chat

Romelu Lukaku is still a Chelsea player but he is hoping not to be shortly, with Inter Milan making attempts to sign the forward before he has to return to London for pre-season (The Telegraph)

The other team in Milan, meanwhile, are close to completing a £20 million transfer for Christian Pulisic – remember when he was the hot topic a few years back!

Liverpool are no longer interested in Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven and are looking elsewhere, they felt a move to Anfield would be ‘too early’ (WAZ)

Video of the day

You cannot help but love this squad, the banter is back! And look out for Jordan, he’s returned with a point to prove.

A warm welcome back from Mo and Robbo for @JHenderson ?? pic.twitter.com/6fh5TuQzn8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2023

