Following Dominik Szoboszlai‘s arrival at the weekend, the latest reports have suggested that the Hungarian could be Liverpool’s last midfield signing of the summer unless one moves away from Anfield.

The Reds moved quickly to secure the services of Szoboszlai by triggering a £60 million release clause in his contract in the nick of time before the June 30 deadline.

Among supporters, attention quickly turned to a potential third midfield recruit, with Romeo Lavia strongly linked to becoming the next member of Jurgen Klopp‘s summer rebuild in the middle of the park.

The Southampton teenager looks to have become the next priority for the Reds, with talks between the player and the club reported to be “advancing well.”

More recent suggestions, however, are pointing towards Liverpool needing to sell one of their current midfield options in order to make way for a third signing like Lavia.

James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein reported for The Athletic on Wednesday morning that one of the “current crop” would have to depart in order to leave space for another midfield acquisition.

The report states: “Liverpool could yet move for a young centre-back if the right option becomes available, but they won’t pursue a third midfielder unless one of the current crop leaves.”

While that may be the public line from the club, as we saw last week with Szoboszlai, things can change very quickly if the right deal becomes available.

Last Wednesday the deal to sign the Hungarian was described as “complicated” by Liverpool, but by Sunday he was pictured in a Red shirt at the AXA Training Centre.

It comes after recent stories have tentatively linked both Jordan Henderson and Thiago with moves away from Anfield this summer, with the pair said to have been targeted by sides in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson is said to be the subject of interest from new Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard, while Thiago has just one year remaining on his deal and there won’t be a renewal, amid reports that the Reds will listen to “suitable” offers.

Whether outgoings will truly have an impact on the pursuit of Lavia, or players of a similar profile, remains to be seen.

Liverpool have made good strides in their summer business thus far, but more work remains if they are to get back to the heights we have seen they are capable of.