It has been an extremely busy day in the world of Liverpool FC.

Another Lavia bid rejected

Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s second bid for Romeo Lavia, according to reliable journalists.

It’s been a week since the Reds’ first bid was rejected and, since then, Liverpool have found another £4 million to offer Southampton.

The new bid has swiftly been rebuked, though, as it is still £9m short of the Saints’ £50m asking price.

Reputable journalist Melissa Reddy reports that Liverpool “tabled an improved bid for” the 19-year-old, which is understood to be £41m including add-ons.

Trent feels “ready” for vice-captaincy role

In a press conference, Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on being named the new vice-captain by Jurgen Klopp.

Asked if he feels prepared for the demands of the role, the No. 66 confidently replied: “Of course I feel ready.

“I feel that without being put in this position I’ve been a leader and lead by example in the things I do on a daily basis in training and in and around the lads.

“And I think the lads see me as someone in a leadership role.

“I’m happy the manager and the staff see that too but that’s my mentality, I want to lead by example, make sure that I take responsibility for what I do and how the team performs as well.”

It is surely the first step on his road to becoming Liverpool captain one day, a desire he hasn’t been scared to keep quiet.

A busy day in the transfer market…

Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminese for the Brazilian midfielder, Andre, reports Melissa Reddy – it’s a strange one given he is unproven in Europe

Jurgen Klopp said it’s “no secret” that Liverpool are still after players in the transfer market – it sounds like more than one as well!

Liverpool are in talks to sign young West Ham defender Amara Nallo, This Is Anfield understands

Latest Liverpool FC news

Curtis Jones can play as a holding midfielder “definitely,” said Klopp – he added it’s not ideal, though and we agree

Alexander-Arnold name-dropped Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso as two passers he admires, and said he is a “student of the game” – next season he should really shine in a more central role

Sadio Mane‘s poor form at Bayern Munich has been put down to bad luck and injury by Klopp – barring his last six months at Anfield, he was already in decline anyway if we’re honest

Video of the day

Klopp and Alexander-Arnold’s press conference was full of information for Reds.

