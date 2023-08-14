★ PREMIUM
Lavia to Chelsea, Sangare link & no Tchouameni – Latest LFC News

There has been plenty of reaction to Liverpool’s draw vs. Chelsea as well as movement in the transfer market.

 

Lavia chooses Chelsea

Liverpool aren’t having much look at the moment.

With Moises Caicedo on his way to Chelsea, it looks like Romeo Lavia will be heading the same way after reliable journalist David Ornstein reported the Belgian “has decided to join” the Londoners.

He added: “A fee in the region of £50 million plus add-ons is expected to seal the 19-year-old’s transfer.

Chelsea faced competition from Liverpool for the Belgium international, but the Anfield side are aware of Lavia’s choice.”

This comes following a report by Jacob Steinberg in the Guardian that the Reds had agreed a £60m deal with Southampton for the 19-year-old.

What Liverpool do now really is anyone’s guess.

 

In the transfer market…

  • Aurelien Tchouameni has no intention to leave Real Madrid despite “long-term admiration” from Liverpool, reports David Ornstein – it was a long shot anyway
  • Moises Caicedo’s Chelsea contract has been revealed by the Athletic – it shows just how difficult it is for Liverpool to compete
  • The brother of Ibrahim Sangare’s agent has said Liverpool, PSG and Bayern Munich are all interested in the highly-rated PSV defensive midfielder

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain applauds the supporters as he is given a guard of honour after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • A Chelsea fan has been arrested for singing Hillsborough chants during the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge – refreshing to see action being taken

  • There was plenty of Liverpool loanees in action over the weekend, and one even won a trophy! Read about it here

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Neymar is set for a medical ahead of his move to Al-Hilal to PSG – blimey! (Sky Sports)

  • Kepa has signed a season-long loan deal with Real Madrid – our advice would be don’t let him take any penalties (BBC)

  • Keira Walsh says she is hoping England can “silence the crowd” when they face hosts Women’s World Cup hosts Australia in Wednesday’s semi-final (Guardian)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

The boss speaks on Salah’s substitution, areas for improvement and plenty more following the season-opening draw at Chelsea.

Monday Night Football is back as Man United take on Wolves at Old Trafford in their first game of the season, at 8pm (BST) on Sky Sports Premier League.

