★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool “will pay” for Lavia, Thiago trains & Andre blow – Latest LFC News

As we edge closer to the start of the season, we bring you the latest transfer stories along with news from Liverpool’s Chelsea preparations.

 

Lavia “will pay” Lavia asking price

Another day goes by without a solution to the Romeo Lavia saga!

The Southampton midfielder was left out of the side to face Gillingham in the Carabao Cup amid reports that he was looking to accelerate a move to Anfield.

Sacha Tavolieri has reported that there is a belief at the Saints that Liverpool will meet their £50 million valuation after a bid of £46 million was rejected earlier this week.

The Championship side have displayed a degree of flexibility elsewhere in allowing James Ward-Prowse to leave for West Ham at a fee below their asking price.

It seems, however, that they are choosing to stand firm as far as Lavia is concerned, while the Reds still find themselves without a recognised defensive midfielder with the season fast approaching.

 

3 things today: Thiago and Bajcetic train as loanee produces heroics

  • Jordan Henderson has explained the reasons for his move to Al-Ettifaq, although we think there might be one glaring one he may have missed!
  • Loanee Harvey Davies has already made himself a hero at Crewe with a crucial save in his side’s EFL Cup penalty shootout win over Sunderland

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2PY4FHA RJ - RIO DE JANEIRO - 05/02/2023 - LIBERTADORES 2023, FLUMINENSE X RIVER PLATE - Andre player of Fluminense during a match against River Plate at the Maracana stadium for the 2023 Libertadores championship. Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF (via AP)

  • Liverpool’s pursuit of Andre has been dealt a blow by Fluminense’s progression in the Copa Libertadores

  • The club have announced that Jasmine Matthews has signed a new contract with Liverpool Women

 

Around the grounds

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (not pictured) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.

  • West Ham have reached agreements to bring both Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse to the London Stadium. Thanks for the memories, Harry! (Sky Sports)

  • Gary O’Neil has officially been named the new Wolves manager following the departure of Julen Lopetegui, hands up who had minus three days in the Premier League sack race! (BBC)

  • Luton have confirmed the signing of Ross Barkley, if you saw that one coming you are a liar

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Get the inside look from the 3-1 win over Darmstadt in the final pre-season friendly of the summer at Deepdale.

Fresh from their Singapore thrashing, Leicester are in action tonight as they travel to Burton for the first round of the EFL Cup.

You can catch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm (BST), not long to go until the big boys are back!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023