As we edge closer to the start of the season, we bring you the latest transfer stories along with news from Liverpool’s Chelsea preparations.

Lavia “will pay” Lavia asking price

Another day goes by without a solution to the Romeo Lavia saga!

The Southampton midfielder was left out of the side to face Gillingham in the Carabao Cup amid reports that he was looking to accelerate a move to Anfield.

Sacha Tavolieri has reported that there is a belief at the Saints that Liverpool will meet their £50 million valuation after a bid of £46 million was rejected earlier this week.

The Championship side have displayed a degree of flexibility elsewhere in allowing James Ward-Prowse to leave for West Ham at a fee below their asking price.

It seems, however, that they are choosing to stand firm as far as Lavia is concerned, while the Reds still find themselves without a recognised defensive midfielder with the season fast approaching.

3 things today: Thiago and Bajcetic train as loanee produces heroics

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic were among those pictured in training as the Reds prepare to face Chelsea this weekend

Jordan Henderson has explained the reasons for his move to Al-Ettifaq, although we think there might be one glaring one he may have missed!

Loanee Harvey Davies has already made himself a hero at Crewe with a crucial save in his side’s EFL Cup penalty shootout win over Sunderland

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool’s pursuit of Andre has been dealt a blow by Fluminense’s progression in the Copa Libertadores

Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed the words of advice Erling Haaland had for him ahead of making his move to the Reds earlier this summer

The club have announced that Jasmine Matthews has signed a new contract with Liverpool Women

Around the grounds

West Ham have reached agreements to bring both Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse to the London Stadium. Thanks for the memories, Harry! (Sky Sports)

Gary O’Neil has officially been named the new Wolves manager following the departure of Julen Lopetegui, hands up who had minus three days in the Premier League sack race! (BBC)

Luton have confirmed the signing of Ross Barkley, if you saw that one coming you are a liar

Video of the day and match of the night

Get the inside look from the 3-1 win over Darmstadt in the final pre-season friendly of the summer at Deepdale.

Fresh from their Singapore thrashing, Leicester are in action tonight as they travel to Burton for the first round of the EFL Cup.

You can catch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm (BST), not long to go until the big boys are back!