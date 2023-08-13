A new season has arrived and before we start to see what 2023/24 could offer, let’s take a look back on every Premier League opening day so far – namely the goalscorers!

The Reds are unbeaten when it comes to the first day of a new Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp, winning five and drawing two of the last seven.

Chelsea on the road will present another challenge but the hope will be another three points can be banked at the first opportunity, but who could fire them to a winning scoreline?

There’s one player in particular who is fond of an opening day strike but he is not the only one when we take a look at season’s gone by.

Here, we want to see if you can name every Liverpool player to score in the first game of a Premier League opener since its inception in 1992/93.

There are 10 minutes on the clock and you will see the quiz is broken down into each season, plus the number of goals scored by each player on the day – we haven’t given you the opponent as that is another quiz entirely!

Good luck!

10 minutes, 29 different Reds…GO!

