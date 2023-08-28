The football world has been reacting to Liverpool’s dramatic comeback against Newcastle. We are here for all of it.

Nunez is man of the moment

He may not have started for Liverpool yet this season, but he has certainly put a marker down to Jurgen Klopp.

The Uruguayan is most definitely in the good books of supporters now, and that extends to his teammates too.

Alisson, who was by far the Reds’ best starter vs. Newcastle, reacted to Nunez’s performance.

The Brazilian told LFC TV: “He has a lot of desire to play more, to be decisive for the team, not as a selfish sort, but he really wants to help the team to make big things, to win games and to win trophies.

“This is the kind of mentality he has because this guy is on fire, and I hope he can keep this performance from now on.”

With a laugh at the end, the goalkeeper provided a very analytical summary of the day…

Liverpool’s young guns

Luke Chambers is being targeted by Swansea as well as Bayer Leverkusen, This Is Anfield understands – the young left-back is set to go out on loan

Ben Doak has been left out of the Scotland senior squad – manager Steve Clarke said he’s “not far away,” though

Jarell Quansah described his debut as “what dreams are made of” – glad it came true for you, Jarell! Some of us are still waiting

Latest Liverpool FC news

Virgil van Dijk is facing a wait to find out how long his suspension will be – his red card could be upgraded from a one-match ban for dissent

Ryan Gravenberch has admitted he doesn’t “know what will happen in the next days” with his future – Liverpool are linked but Bayern Munich could do business with Man Untied

Jamie Carragher has called for Liverpool to sign a left-sided centre-back and a midfielder – I think we can all agree on that!

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Luis Rubiales saga has taken another turn with his mother going on hunger strike, locked in a church, to protest his treatment – it doesn’t end there either

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) requested to have itself suspended from UEFA as the Spanish government are investigating President Rubiales – UEFA have rejected this request

Oh, and Rubiales himself is being preliminarily investigated for sexual assault by Spain’s top criminal court

Video of the day

On a lighter note, make sure you watch Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope reacting to the win over Newcastle, in the second edition of Live at 5.

There isn’t much going on tonight in terms of football on television. To be honest, we would just recommending rewatching Match of the Day and reading all our reaction!