Wednesday’s news overview brings an update on the stadium development as well as the all-important fitness news that always follows an international break.

Anfield Road development resumes

Work on the Anfield Road End is back underway, but subcontractors working on the project could be owed up to £20 million following the collapse of Buckingham Group.

The expansion of the stand came to a halt in August following the news that Buckingham had gone into administration.

It led to fears that the completion of the development could be delayed further, having originally been planned to be ready for the first home game of the season.

Ranyer Rowen have been appointed by the club to complete the job, with the upcoming home clashes with West Ham, Leicester City and Royale Union SG all set to be played while the upper tier of the Anfield Road remains closed.

How quickly the development can get back on track remains to be seen, with the Merseyside derby on October 21 scheduled as the next fixture following Royale Union SG’s visit.

A “phased opening” of the upper tier had initially been planned for the opening weeks of the season, but delays have made that timeline slightly less clear.

3 things today: Nunez fitness & “integral” Mac Allister

Darwin Nunez was substituted at half-time in Uruguay’s loss to Ecuador, but he isn’t thought to have sustained a genuine injury

Alexis Mac Allister has been lauded as an “integral midfielder” for Argentina following his performance in the win over Bolivia

Silly season is going strong with rumours that Trabzonspor are interested in Thiago, somehow the Turkish window remains open until Friday!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp‘s agent has confirmed that he won’t be taking up the vacant Germany managerial position, not that we were worried he’d be going anywhere!

Alisson‘s Brazil absence has been explained having been left out of the side since the World Cup in December

Having barely featured so far this season, Fabio Carvalho could be set for more minutes at RB Leipzig following an injury to one of his peers

Around the grounds

Trevor Chalobah has been deemed “surplus to requirements” at Chelsea, could a cheeky approach in January be on the cards? (Evening Standard)

Doubts have emerged over the suitability of US investors interested in Everton, we think Farhad Moshiri is doing a sterling job anyway! (Telegraph)

Gareth Southgate has hit back at the “ridiculous criticism” of Harry Maguire following his own goal in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland (BBC)

Video of the day

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the business and here’s why we should never take that for granted!