Liverpool’s return is growing closer but before then, Tuesday’s news brought confirmation of the Europa League squad and where one of the games will be played, plus an impending player departure.

23-man squad locked in – No Adrian

As This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reported last week, Adrian has been left out of Liverpool’s Europa League squad – though a loophole would still allow him to feature if needed.

Clubs had to recently lock in their squads for the upcoming European campaign and the Reds submitted a 23-man squad, with places for youngsters Ben Doak and Bobby Clark.

Aside from Adrian‘s omission, there were no big surprises when it came to who was listed with the club’s four new signings all named.

If you were to look at the squad and notice the likes of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic are absent, it is because they take up a place on the ‘B list’.

It is not long until the group stage gets underway, Liverpool start with a trip to LASK on September 21.

3 things today: Tierney AGAIN and a Red to depart

Believe it or not, Paul Tierney has again been appointed to VAR for a Liverpool match, he will oversee the trip to Wolves – it’s beyond a joke at this point

Liverpool Women’s top scorer from last season, Katie Stengel is to leave the club this summer to return to the US and permanently join NJ/NY Gotham FC (Emma Sanders, BBC)

The trip to Union SG in the Europa League will take place at Anderlecht’s stadium – this is because the Belgian’s ground only holds around 9,000 supporters!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Diogo Jota enjoyed his final outing for Portugal this month, scoring two and assisting one, while Ben Doak impressed in a new role

Think you could put together a list of Jurgen Klopp‘s best 10 wins in the Premier League? We’ve got two for you here, let’s see if you agree!

A handful of Reds will return from international duty with a very short turnaround before Saturday’s match, which was not lost on Jurgen

Latest chat from elsewhere

Everton are in advanced negotiations with American investment firm 777 Partners LLC to complete a takeover, it could be announced as soon as this week. An interesting development… (The Telegraph)

German outlet Bild has claimed ‘the euphoria has faded’ for Naby Keita at Werder Bremen as he continues to be sidelined by injury – he’s been out since pre-season

Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing after a drugs test found testosterone in his system, he is awaiting results of a second sample (The Telegraph)

Video of the day and match of the night

Would you have Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of Man United as the best win under Klopp in the Premier League or the 4-0 thumping of Leicester in the title-winning season?

That was what Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope debated in our latest ‘Live at 5‘ show, we wonder whose list you agree with the most?

Well, there is the little matter of Andy Robertson‘s Scotland meeting England tonight at 7.45pm (BST), think we all know who we want to win that!

Robbo is just one of six senior players expected to be involved for their country and, as ever, we just want to see them return safe and sound!