We can finally put a line through Mohamed Salah talk, for this transfer window at least, and it is positive news on the Anfield expansion front as we round up Thursday’s Liverpool news.

Michael Edwards back in football, alongside ex-LFC colleague

The club’s famed former sporting director, Michael Edwards, has seen plenty of speculation over his next move since he left Liverpool in 2022.

And his next step has now been revealed by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, with Edwards joining the club’s ex-director of research, Ian Graham in his new venture, Ludonautics.

Edwards’ role will be as a non-executive director for the firm, which offers their skills and experience to ownership and teams to help create success on and off the pitch.

It is said that Edwards’ role will not stop him from taking up a role elsewhere, though it is noted that he does not intend to become a sporting director at any point in the future.

Two great minds that will not be short on business you would imagine, though it would’ve been nice if they were both still at Anfield!

3 things today: Anfield work resumes & Andre a possibility for January?

Liverpool have confirmed Rayner Rowen Construction have been appointed to lead the final stages of the Anfield Road expansion – the upper tier will still be closed for next three games

The Reds did make an informal approach for Fluminense’s Andre this summer, but the Brazilian club’s president told Liverpool to only come back to the table if they want a January transfer

Ryan Gravenberch has drawn comparisons to Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool staff – which is not a bad thing, far from it!

Salah going nowhere…this summer

There has been non-stop talk from Saudi Arabia over world record offers and luring the No. 11 away from Anfield, but it is not to be this summer.

The Saudi transfer window is due to close at 10pm on Thursday but the prospect of any late drama has been rebuffed, with The Athletic‘s Ornstein reporting Salah is due to stay.

It is no surprise that Liverpool have rebuffed all attempts to prise Salah away, but how long that remains the case is the big question. The consensus is next summer is when we should be on alert.

For now, though, it is time to sit back and enjoy what Mo brings to Jurgen Klopp‘s side. Another 30+ goal season? Wouldn’t bet against it!

A thought for those who have been pushing Salah’s departure for all this time, looking forward to seeing how they spin it.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Virgil van Dijk has spoken of his pride at leading ‘Liverpool 2.0’ as he assessed the positive start to the season – red card aside!

Liverpool fans have been left baffled once more after latest Alisson snub – honestly, how has he been overlooked?

Anthracite grey and washed teal. How does that combination sound for next season’s away kit? Well, it is the leaked look and a mockup sells it nicely

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Alisson‘s save at Newcastle has been nominated for Premier League ‘Save of the Month’, we’ll take any excuse to watch it again!

What. A. Stop. ?@Alissonbecker's stunning save v Newcastle is nominated for the @premierleague Save of the Month ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2023

International action is on the agenda and that means we could see a number of Reds in action, including Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister.

Netherlands vs. Greece (7.45pm UK) may be the pick for Liverpool vs. Liverpool action. Though, all we want to see is no injuries across the board, please and thank you!