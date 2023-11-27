Your first overview of Liverpool news this week features a fresh kit leak, some words from the Egyptian king and plenty more!

2024/25 home kit leak

A potential new design for next season’s home kit has been leaked, featuring a nod to the club’s world-famous anthem.

It might still only be November, but kit leaks are never in short supply in the modern day and the latest look has given us an indication into what we can expect from the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The colour scheme of the rumoured shirt, as shown by the reliable Footy Headlines and @FumlerRawk, offers a throwback to the 2019/20 season in which the Reds brought their 30-year wait for a Premier League crown to an end.

It is also expected to have a collar similar to the one worn in the 2013/14 season, in which Liverpool took the title race to the final day in May.

The kit is set to have ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in an all-over embossed ‘chrome yellow print’, making it slightly busier than the more simplistic designs we have seen in recent years.

As our right-back would say: “I don’t mind it!”

3 things today: Salah influences & ex-defender record

Mohamed Salah has named his three biggest footballing influences, we’ll be impressed if you guess them all!

Sebastian Coates has equalled an impressive record with Sporting CP since leaving Anfield back in 2015

Loanee Tyler Morton was on target again over the weekend, while Owen Beck opened his account for Dundee

Latest Liverpool FC news

Luis Diaz‘s family have been reunited at an emotional birthday party for his father following his horrific kidnapping ordeal

Dermot Gallagher insists Chris Kavanagh was right not to award Manuel Akanji’s goal at the weekend, as is always the case with fouls on goalkeepers!

What else is happening?

Sky Sports have explained why they didn’t show Everton‘s protest plane during our draw with Man City. Money well spent, guys! (Daily Mail)

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk has been handed a one-game ban for his language towards Anthony Taylor at the weekend, we can understand his frustrations! (BBC)

Chelsea are said to have contacted the family of 15-year-old AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda, because they don’t have enough forwards (Daily Express)

Video of the day and match of the night

If you’ve not already seen it, check out this brilliant video from Trent as he walks us through his journey to becoming a professional and an Adidas athlete.

Monday Night Football is back to bring gameweek 13 to a close, where we will get one last look at Fulham before we take them on at Anfield on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 8pm (GMT) and you can watch it all unfold on Sky Sports Main Event.