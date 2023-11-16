★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC BLACK FRIDAY SALE!

UP TO 30% OFF

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Nonsense Sane rumour & ANOTHER Man City ‘injury’ – Latest Liverpool FC News

On a quiet news day in the international break, Thursday brought claims of Liverpool’s interest in Leroy Sane and another alleged injury for Man City.

 

More Sane nonsense

Liverpool will not sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich. He’s 28 in January and Mo Salah is the best in the world in his position.

That should clear it up, right?

Not if you ask BILD‘s Christian Falk (not that you should), who brings the ‘news’ that Liverpool are supposedly interested in the ex-Man City winger.

Falk claims that, as Liverpool and City both “have their eyes on him,” Bayern are “finally reacting” when it comes to talks over an extension to his contract, which runs 2025.

Bayern suddenly have a “really good chance” of agreeing fresh terms with their No. 10.

Funny that, almost as if ‘interest’ from the Premier League was solely designed to spark negotiations over a stay at the Allianz Arena…

 

3 things today as Diaz’s parents plan visit

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And it is a case of “not if, but when” for Conor Bradley to break into the Liverpool first team, claims Northern Ireland team-mate Dion Charles

 

Injury boost and internationals

  • Bobby Clark has taken a big step towards fitness following a six-week injury, with the 18-year-old resuming light training at the AXA
  • Salah scored twice in the first half as Egypt began to put lowly Djibouti to the sword in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday afternoon
  • Rodri is the latest ‘injury doubt’ for Man City, with “discomfort” keeping him out of Cyprus vs. Spain – of course…

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Gakpo vs. Jones vs. Adrian in the latest episode of ‘Hot of Not?’ on the club’s YouTube channel.

Has Curtis firmly in the ‘no’ category when it comes to superhero movies!

Dominik Szoboszlai captains Hungary behind closed doors in their Euro 2024 qualifier away to Bulgaria at 5pm on Viaplay UK, while Diogo Jota should feature for Portugal against Liechtenstein on the same channel at 7.45pm.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023