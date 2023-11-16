On a quiet news day in the international break, Thursday brought claims of Liverpool’s interest in Leroy Sane and another alleged injury for Man City.

More Sane nonsense

Liverpool will not sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich. He’s 28 in January and Mo Salah is the best in the world in his position.

That should clear it up, right?

Not if you ask BILD‘s Christian Falk (not that you should), who brings the ‘news’ that Liverpool are supposedly interested in the ex-Man City winger.

Falk claims that, as Liverpool and City both “have their eyes on him,” Bayern are “finally reacting” when it comes to talks over an extension to his contract, which runs 2025.

Bayern suddenly have a “really good chance” of agreeing fresh terms with their No. 10.

Funny that, almost as if ‘interest’ from the Premier League was solely designed to spark negotiations over a stay at the Allianz Arena…

3 things today as Diaz’s parents plan visit

Luis Diaz‘s parents will travel to Merseyside after the international break, according to The Athletic, following the emotional return of his father from kidnappers

Dominik Szoboszlai has explained his motivation upon joining Liverpool, insisting that even if the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson hadn’t left, he “wanted to show that [he] would still play”

Virgil van Dijk finally looks back to his best, and interestingly has revealed he now feels he “can do everything again” after a long recovery from his ACL injury

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jarell Quansah has set his stall out to become “one of the best,” insisting there’s a long way to go after his first-team breakthrough

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is already “up there with the most talented players” England U21s coach Lee Carsley has worked with

And it is a case of “not if, but when” for Conor Bradley to break into the Liverpool first team, claims Northern Ireland team-mate Dion Charles

Injury boost and internationals

? Bobby Clark (18) edging closer to a return for #LFC after six weeks out through injury. Jurgen Klopp after the 5-1 win vs. Toulouse: “Bobby Clark probably would have got minutes.” Clark included in #UEL squad as a List A player, such is Klopp’s belief in him. pic.twitter.com/vTEqkk9XLu — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 16, 2023

Bobby Clark has taken a big step towards fitness following a six-week injury, with the 18-year-old resuming light training at the AXA

Salah scored twice in the first half as Egypt began to put lowly Djibouti to the sword in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday afternoon

Rodri is the latest ‘injury doubt’ for Man City, with “discomfort” keeping him out of Cyprus vs. Spain – of course…

Video of the day and match of the night

Gakpo vs. Jones vs. Adrian in the latest episode of ‘Hot of Not?’ on the club’s YouTube channel.

Has Curtis firmly in the ‘no’ category when it comes to superhero movies!

Dominik Szoboszlai captains Hungary behind closed doors in their Euro 2024 qualifier away to Bulgaria at 5pm on Viaplay UK, while Diogo Jota should feature for Portugal against Liechtenstein on the same channel at 7.45pm.