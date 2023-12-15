Liverpool have quickly put the Europa League behind them as all eyes turn to Man United‘s visit on Sunday, but Friday’s news also brought transfer talk and further Fabio Carvalho discussions.

Carvalho ‘power play’?

On Wednesday, This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reported that Liverpool have opened talks with RB Leipzig over recalling Fabio Carvalho from his loan spell.

But now the German club’s sporting director, Rouven Schroder, has dismissed the reports as “power games.”

“Fabio has a contract until summer 2024, we’re absolutely happy with him,” Schroder said, as quoted by the German press.

“We want the kid to scratch and bite. He will get his playing time.”

Carvalho has featured only 13 times for Leipzig this season – three from the start – and Liverpool will not look at that too fondly, as they viewed the loan as an opportunity for him to find confidence and form.

Despite Schroder’s words, a recall in January feels likely and makes the most sense.

3 things today: Mentality and United up next

Jurgen Klopp knows there is more to come from Liverpool 2.0, and it should come as a warning – top of the table and still gears to go up!

Man United have a long list of absentees for the trip to Anfield – up to 11! – but Erik ten Hag did receive some ‘good’ news with two players set to return

Jarell Quansah‘s comments about Joel Matip attracted plenty of online attention, but it’s an attitude that showcases his obvious desire to make a mark at the top level

Latest Liverpool FC news

Centre-back talk continues and Liverpool are said to have 18-year-old Leny Yoro in their sights, the Frenchman has already made 35 senior appearances for Lille – a player you can see the club keeping an eye on (Le10Sport)

The picture for the Europa League last 16 has become a lot clearer, but who could Liverpool play and when will we find out?

Man United were presented league awards for November and it has left Klopp confused by the criticism – he’s with us, there’s a general mistrust about this fixture!

Links to 18-year-old left winger Momodou Sonko have emerged from Sweden, Liverpool and Leipzig both deemed as the ‘hottest club’ for his signature – fun fact, he visited the club’s academy in 2017 (Expressen)

The latest from around the leagues

Former Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale is in line to be named the next Sunderland manager – he was sacked by Rangers in October after 10 months in charge (The Athletic)

If you’re wondering about the permutations over a possible Champions League spot for fifth place, the BBC has it covered – hopefully it will be none of our concern!

Brentford have been hit with a massive injury blow after confirming Bryan Mbeumo will be sidelined for three months after an ankle operation – he’s their leading goalscorer with 7 this season

Video of the day and match of the night

So many people and families have been impacted by dementia, and Liverpool have become the first football club to partner with House of Memories from National Museums Liverpool to help people living with it.

Liverpool legends helped launch the app and This Is Anfield were there to find out more. This is simply brilliant.

There is Friday night football for you to enjoy as Nottingham Forest host Tottenham at 8pm (UK), Spurs got their first win in six last time out but they’ve not won back-to-back games since October.

Enjoy your evening, Reds. A big weekend ahead!