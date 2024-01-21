Jurgen Klopp can see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to injuries, but it will still remain out of reach for his side’s trip to Bournemouth.

Thankfully, Liverpool did not pick up any new fitness concerns in their win over Fulham before the winter break, a huge positive that will not have been lost on Klopp and Co.

After some time away from Merseyside, the squad are fresh and raring to go as their league campaign gets back underway at Bournemouth.

The manager still has plenty to consider when it comes to his team selection, and after providing an update on his squad on Friday, here is who is and who isn’t available at the Vitality Stadium:

Unfortunately, Klopp’s squad will not be bolstered by the return of anyone from the injury list in time for Sunday, but the boss did deliver promising news in his press conference on Friday.

If all goes according to plan, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will be involved in team training next week as they are “all close” to a return.

The midweek game against Fulham may prove too soon, but there could be a chance for minutes in the FA Cup clash against Norwich on January 28 or when Chelsea visit Anfield on January 31.

Mohamed Salah will miss two games as a result of straining his hamstring at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, and only time will tell if that means his tournament is over.

Moreover, Wataru Endo remains at the Asian Cup, while Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, and Joel Matip remain long-term absentees.

Kostas Tsimikas is still working his way back to full fitness, which will likely see Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley occupy the roles at full-back once again.

Finally, Ben Doak is still on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on knee, but This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has reported that the 18-year-old is optimistic of being able to play again this season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Bournemouth

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips*, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, Beck*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Gordon, Koumas

* Players back from loan – if they play, will not be able to go back on loan