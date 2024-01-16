Your latest dose of daily Liverpool news includes some FFP updates, contract chat for several key players and plenty more!

Everton & Man City latest

Everton and Nottingham Forest face an anxious wait to find out their fate after both clubs were charged for breaches of Premier League spending rules.

It means our blue neighbours could be hit with further punishment on top of the 10-point deduction handed to them back in November.

While many of us our naturally enjoying that prospect, questions have also been raised about the progress of the ongoing investigation into Man City’s spending.

Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, has told MPs that a date has been set for an independent commission to hear the charges against Man City, but he stopped short of letting us know when that will be!

Masters simply indicated that the case is “progressing”, but we are likely to have to wait a good while yet before a resolution is found to the 115 charges held against them.

3 things today: Contract latest & another loanee return

A journalist has explained the delay in the extensions of a number of senior Liverpool player’s contracts, Mohamed Salah being one of them

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for December, great choice but Wataru Endo might feel hard done by there!

Billy Koumetio has become the sixth loanee to return to the club this month, with his stint in France having been cut short

Latest Liverpool FC news

A new viral video has given fans a closer look at the away kit for the upcoming 2024/25, and it has proved to be a popular one

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Liverpool are likely to have a “quiet” January in the market, but that the club have been exploring centre-back “opportunities”

Rhys Williams has agreed another move away from Anfield, this time to spend the remainder of the season in League One at Port Vale

What else is happening?

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma and replaced by former captain Daniele De Rossi, what next for the so-called Special One? (Sky Sports)

Sarina Wiegman has extended her stay with England Lionesses until 2027, a huge boost for their hopes of landing another major trophy (BBC)

Lionel Messi has picked up yet another accolade at the latest FIFA awards, pipping Erling Haaland to the top men’s prize (Daily Mail)

Video of the day and match of the night

Enjoy a look back at some of the best Anfield hat-tricks of the Premier League era with this latest video from the club’s official YouTube channel.

The FA Cup replays kick off tonight, and West Ham‘s trip to Bristol City is the pick of the bunch as far as UK television goes.

You can watch all of the action on BBC One from 7.45pm (GMT).