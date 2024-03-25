Another update regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of Xabi Alonso has emerged on Monday, and the Reds are also scouting a midfielder with plenty of potential.

Liverpool to ‘go to war’ for Alonso

It seems to be common knowledge that Alonso is the front-runner to be Liverpool’s next manager after Jurgen Klopp, whether it be with journalists, fans or the bookies.

According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, the Reds are ‘prepared to go to war with Bayern Munich’ when it comes to snapping up their former player.

The report also states that Alonso is ‘not expected to be swayed by finances and will make his decision based on football matters’, which bodes well for Liverpool.

At this point, it would feel like a surprise if the 42-year-old wasn’t in the dugout at Anfield come the start of next season.

READ MORE HERE: Liverpool manager search latest and the 3 key qualities they are after

4 things today: Koopmeiners scouted & Hall of Fame duo

Teun Koopmeiners is being scouted by Liverpool – he’s scored 12 goals this season, more than any Reds midfielder

Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen have been nominated for the Premier League’s Hall of Fame for the fourth year in a row – both would richly deserve it!

Premier League clubs are “questioning the integrity” of the title race after more fixture discrepancy. Liverpool constantly feel hard done by, or are we just being biased?

Only 5 Liverpool players have NOT missed a game due to injury in 2023/24 – it’s remarkable what they’ve done this season!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Kyle Walker has lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s passing ability – he hints that it’s even better than Kevin De Bruyne’s! (FIVE Podcast)

Disgraced former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys says Xabi Alonso has “decided” to join Liverpool – we’re NOT taking his word for it!

Another Trent story has also emerged, with Liverpool confident that he will sign an extension at Anfield. The source isn’t the strongest, mind (HITC)

Ibrahima Konate is expected to start for France against Chile on Tuesday evening, he’s missed the last three Liverpool games due to injury (L’Equipe)

Other chat from elsewhere

Dani Alves is set to leave prison pending an appeal, having been handed a sentence last month after being found guilty of rape. What a fall from grace (BBC Sport)

Newcastle are eyeing Barcelona manager Xavi as a possible replacement for Eddie Howe this summer – there’s no way he’d put up with Jason Tindall! (HITC)

Ivan Toney is set for his first England start in the absence of Harry Kane – we just want club football back, though! (Sky Sports)

Tweet of the day…

The club’s official X account shared an entertaining clip of their ‘A Day with Alexis’ feature, as they spent time with Alexis Mac Allister – he’s “a Scouser now”:

An exclusive behind-the-scenes chat with our number 10, Alexis Mac Allister ? Watch 'A day with Alexis' on @LFCTV GO with a free MyLFC account ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2024

Match of the night is…not a lot!

If you want to be a real football hipster, though, tune in for Bolivia vs. Andorra (9pm UK) for what looks like an epic international friendly!