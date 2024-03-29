It has been a big 24 hours when it comes to the Jurgen Klopp succession plan, with Xabi Alonso out of the running and Ruben Amorim thrust into the spotlight as the No. 1 contender.

Amorim jumps to the top of shortlist

Alonso publicly confirmed on Friday that he will remain with Bayer Leverkusen next season, insisting “right now this is the right place” for him and his development as a manager.

One cannot begrudge him that, even Klopp noted how he took a similar path early on in his career.

With the ex-Red out of the running, Sporting manager Amorim is now considered the “No. 1 contender” to replace Klopp, as per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

The 39-year-old has “been closely scrutinised since the start of the process” by Liverpool, says the Times‘ Paul Joyce, and the spotlight will be brighter as he pushes for another league title in Portugal.

He has a release clause worth up in the region of £17 million, though FSG will hope there is room for negotiation should they choose to pursue.

With a lot of developments on the new manager search, here’s the latest:

4 things today: Positive updates from Klopp

Andy Robertson‘s recovery from injury will need to be taken “day by day,” but it’s not serious and he could be in contention next week – what we like to hear!

Curtis Jones was expected to be back in training on Friday, but Klopp was a little unsure of his availability on Sunday – he’s been out for eight games

Ibrahima Konate was only kept out of training on Thursday to give him an “extra rest day” – all is well with the centre-back and he’s expected to start vs. Brighton

Finally, Stefan Bajcetic is training with the U21s before transitioning over to the first team, and he even had Klopp marvelling at his new muscles!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fernando Torres is to shadow Klopp this weekend in the build-up to Liverpool’s clash with Brighton – not the former player we anticipated in Klopp’s shoes!

Two more authentic photos of Liverpool’s away kit for 2024/25 have been leaked, and we have to say you can’t go wrong with a black offering – just a shame the fan and player version is so different (Footy Headlines)

Liverpool have identified Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush as the ‘next Mo Salah‘, these links have been growing from Germany throughout March (Sport Bild, via Sport Witness)

Latest chat from around the Premier League

Man City are to be without John Stones and Kyle Walker for their clash against Arsenal on Sunday – don’t think this is mind games from Guardiola on this occasion!

Of all the rules the Premier League could change, they have decided that ball boys and girls can no longer directly hand a player the ball – trading home advantage for time-wasting, then?

Eddie Howe has said Sandro Tonali “has suffered enough” and that further punishment doesn’t get to the root of the problem, comes after the Italian was charged for more breaches of betting rules

What we’re watching…

With Alonso now out of the running, the spotlight on Amorim has become a lot brighter, meaning we are all eager for all the information we can get on the Portuguese manager.

Lucky for us, our very own Sam Millne recently spoke to Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert to get the lowdown on the Sporting boss.

Match of the night

Good Friday brings Championship viewing this evening, and results could sway who we see back in the Premier League next season.

Ipswich travel to Blackburn in the 5.30pm (UK) kickoff, before Watford host leaders Leeds at 8pm – there’s just one point between Leeds and Ipswich with just eight games to go.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!