Manager hunt ‘accelerates’ & new centre-back linked – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool finally confirmed their new sporting director on Wednesday, which could bring developments in the hunt for a manager and summer signings.

 

Manager search to ‘accelerate’ with 3 targets

Liverpool made the next step in a major restructure on Wednesday with the appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

Hughes will officially join when his role as technical director at Bournemouth ends on June 1, but the understanding is that he and Michael Edwards will start early in securing Liverpool’s next manager.

Per the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, the club “knew a sporting director would be in position before they could consider a formal approach to the most coveted coaches.”

Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate but Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is another contender, and Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi has seemingly returned to the radar.

Unsurprisingly, recruiting a successor to Jurgen Klopp is described as Hughes’ “first pressing matter.”

Also read:

 

3 things today: Murillo interest and VAR nonsense

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Nottingham Forest's Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bayer Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro insists “nothing makes us thinkXabi Alonso is planning to leave the club

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 14, 2017: Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Real Madrid could also be in for Alonso this summer, according to Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness (ran.de)

  • Man United fan Michael Bernard Avery, 44, has been charged and bailed after vile Hillsborough and Heysel gestures at Old Trafford (Mail)

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mo Salah is set to be approached by Netflix to take part in a “fly-on-the-wall documentary series on the art of goalscoring” (Mail)

  • Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new long-term contract with the club (Arsenal)

  • Timo Werner wants to make his loan move to Tottenham permanent, which would cost “less than £15 million” (Telegraph)

 

Artwork of the day and match of the night

Masterpiece pending. Liverpool artist MurWalls is currently putting together a stunning new mural outside Anfield, on the corner of Coningsby Road and Anfield Road.

Read all about this ode to God here.

If you’re desperate, San Marino vs. St Kitts and Nevis is the only senior men’s fixture on TV in the UK this evening, kicking off on Viaplay Sports 1 at 7.45pm (GMT).

Hardly a must-watch clash, but it could, in fact, feature a Liverpool player in 18-year-old midfielder Kyle Kelly, who was called up by St Kitts and Nevis for the first time.

