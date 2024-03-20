Liverpool finally confirmed their new sporting director on Wednesday, which could bring developments in the hunt for a manager and summer signings.

Manager search to ‘accelerate’ with 3 targets

Liverpool made the next step in a major restructure on Wednesday with the appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

Hughes will officially join when his role as technical director at Bournemouth ends on June 1, but the understanding is that he and Michael Edwards will start early in securing Liverpool’s next manager.

Per the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, the club “knew a sporting director would be in position before they could consider a formal approach to the most coveted coaches.”

Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate but Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is another contender, and Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi has seemingly returned to the radar.

Unsurprisingly, recruiting a successor to Jurgen Klopp is described as Hughes’ “first pressing matter.”

