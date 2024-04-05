Liverpool have received a new boost regarding their pursuit of Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, but a ticket backlash has also emerged on Friday.

Amorim boost for Liverpool

Amorim is the front-runner to be Liverpool’s next manager and he has stoked the fires with some fresh comments, admitting that he won’t necessarily stay at Sporting beyond this summer.

“Sporting is already dealing with the future, I can’t decide,” Amorim told O Jogo.

“I gave my word and I can’t go back. If we don’t win titles, I will leave Sporting. It was clear from the beginning, it was the deal I conveyed to the players.”

At this point, it would arguably be a surprise if Amorim wasn’t Jurgen Klopp‘s replacement – but then we thought similar about Xabi Alonso!

Fresh ticket price backlash

FSG have received criticism in the past when it comes to ticket prices and Liverpool have confirmed a new hike, with a statement from the club saying:

“The club can also confirm the lowest ticket price rise so far across the Premier League, with a two percent rise for season tickets and Members’ matchday tickets for the 2024/25 season. “This works out at less than £1 per game for season ticket holders.”

It hasn’t been met well by many, including supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly, with some of the reaction understandably negative…

There’s been no meaningful consultation with supporters over this & it was totally opposed by SOS & the majority on the Supporters Board @SpionKop1906 – it doesn’t reflect the discussions we had when they informed us of their plans. We are incredibly disappointed with @LFC https://t.co/M9xqxq2kaG — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) April 5, 2024

As part of the Supporters Board, we affirm our opposition to this price increase. For too many of our members and fellow fans, finding extra money in a cost of living crisis is near impossible. Pricing fans out of attending will further destroy the atmosphere if implemented. https://t.co/hyuo1H0iz0 — Kop Outs! ??????????? (@LFC_LGBT) April 5, 2024

Will fans ever be considered more important than money?

4 things today: Klopp’s message to fans & Man United injuries

“Just show class” – Jurgen Klopp has sent an important message to Liverpool and Man United fans regarding tragedy chanting. What a class act he is.

Man United have suffered TWO MORE centre-back injuries, meaning a teenager could now start against Liverpool. We have to win this one!

A new date for Liverpool’s crucial clash at home to Tottenham next month has been confirmed – it means Spurs will have two fixtures in four days!

Klopp has laughed off his ‘row’ with a journalist at Old Trafford – we’d all lose our minds in the 10th post-match interview, in fairness!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Fernando Torres is set to stand down as Atletico Madrid U19s manager – it remains to be seen what his next move is (Relevo)

Reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Surely not!

Other chat from elsewhere

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are doubts to start for Man City at Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime. We can all dream! (BBC Sport)

Newcastle want to ease their centre-back injury crisis by signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Liverpool have been linked, too (Football Insider)

Joao Felix says Bernardo Silva wants to join him at Barcelona this summer – we’d be delighted to see the back of him! (Gerard Romero)

Video of the day and match of the night

Klopp was on press conference duty ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford – here’s what he had to say:

Match of the night is Rotherham vs. Plymouth (8pm UK) in the Championship, in a big game at the bottom of the table.

The hosts are admittedly all but relegated, but a win for the 20th-placed visitors would take them four points clear of the drop zone.