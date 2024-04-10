It was a busy day as Liverpool prepared for their Europa League clash against Atalanta. On Wednesday, we had news from Jurgen Klopp, Harvey Elliott and the Premier League.

Another fixture rescheduled

Liverpool’s run-in has seen another change as the Reds’ penultimate Premier League match, away at Aston Villa, has been rescheduled for a Monday night.

The fixture, which will be Klopp’s last away trip in the Premier League, will now take place at 8pm (BST) on Monday, May 13.

The match, broadcast live on Sky Sports, will be a difficult one for Liverpool, with Aston Villa potentially on the verge of Champions League football for the first time in over 40 years.

The pressure will be on for Klopp and the team, with Man City playing their penultimate fixture the following night, away at Tottenham.

Arsenal will have already played their fixture for the weekend, facing Man United on Sunday, May 12.

Surely Liverpool will need to have the title back in their hands by that point, if they are to realistically have a chance of winning the Premier League.



4 things today

Liverpool fan group Spion Kop 1906 will not fly flags or banners on the Kop vs. Atalanta, as a protest against an increase in Anfield ticket prices – hopefully those with influence take notice

Jurgen Klopp said he “understands the concerns and the discussions,” but wants focus on the match “between the two whistles”

The boss also reacted to a post-match interview Jordan Henderson did recently in the Netherlands, describing it as “horrible” – watch the exchange with the reporter here and the interview mentioned here

Harvey Elliott has said: “Quite frankly, I want to be starting games” – he should get his wish on Thursday night

Latest Liverpool FC injury news

Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold “looked very good” in “proper training” on Tuesday, according to Klopp

The German said Alisson “is on the way back”

He added that it “makes sense” for Stefan Bajcetic to have a game with the U21s first – could be Friday vs. Man United

Ben Doak is back out running after suffering a meniscus tear in December – on Instagram he captioned a training photo with “almost”

Latest chat from elsewhere

Points deductions are here to stay for breaches of financial rules in the Premier League, I’m told. Clubs meeting now to discuss changes to PSR for next season, but the idea of fining clubs who breach is a non-starter. https://t.co/JNKcZn7XBK — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) April 10, 2024

Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett says “points deductions are here to stay” – this is comes after a report last week that Premier League clubs were planning to get rid of them

Former Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever admitted to Sky Sports: “I made a couple of mistakes and did some, I guess, childish things” – it is good to see him doing well on loan at Stoke from Wolves now, though

Rangers have accused Dundee of “negligence and unprofessionalism” after their SPL match was postponed for a second time because of a waterlogged pitch (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Elliott was the player called up to speak ahead of this week’s Europa League match and, as usual, he spoke well for a 21-year-old.

Among the topics covered were his desire for a starting spot, a potential England call-up and acting like a senior professional now he is no longer the youngest in the squad.

Match of the night is PSG vs. Barcelona in the Champions League. The match kicks off at 8pm (BST) and is live on TNT Sports 1.

Meanwhile, if you somehow prefer Diego Simeone’s brand of football, Atletico Madrid face Borussia Dortmund at the same time on TNT Sports 2.