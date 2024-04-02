Liverpool are on the verge of making another strong off-field appointment, and the referee for Sunday’s clash vs. Man United has been announced.

Reds close to another off-pitch signing

According David Ornstein of the Athletic, Liverpool are closing in on the appointment of Benfica technical director Pedro Marques:

“Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are set to appoint Benfica technical director Pedro Marques in their new-look football structure. “The Athletic reported last month that Marques will be employed by the Boston-based company rather than Liverpool as they seek to utilise his expertise to attract global talent.”

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle offered a slightly contrasting take.

He claimed that “while the final job title is to be determined, the Portuguese is expected to take on responsibilities for player development and player pathways, similar to those of departing Liverpool elite development coach Vitor Matos.”

It’s fair to say that FSG are moving impressively in their off-field business currently, trying to get everything in place for Liverpool’s next manager.

Man United referee confirmed

Liverpool return to United on Sunday looking to avenge that daft FA Cup exit and Anthony Taylor will referee proceedings at Old Trafford.

The Greater Manchester-born official will take charge of his fifth Reds game of the season, with the other four also coming in the Premier League.

Taylor oversaw the draws away at Chelsea and Brighton early in the campaign, as well as the thrilling 4-2 win at home to Newcastle on New Year’s Day and 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s assistant referees will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, while John Brooks is on VAR.

3 things today: Amorim update & Wilcox rumour shot down

Liverpool will face competition for Ruben Amorim this summer, but Roberto De Zerbi has been ruled out. Happy with that?

Liverpool are NOT interested in Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox, despite reportedly providing competition for United. David Lynch with the TIA exclusive!

The Reds are ‘closely monitoring’ a move for a £40m+ Brazilian “wonderkid” – debatable reliability on this one, though

Latest Liverpool FC News

Jamie Carragher has called Luis Diaz “good” but “not great”, hinting that Liverpool could sell him this summer. That’s a bold shout, Carra!

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how the Liverpool squad reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s ‘shocking’ news that he was leaving

Troy Deeney thinks Liverpool should hire Wolves boss Gary O’Neil as their next manager – it’s not like him to try and be contrary…

Chat from elsewhere

Man United defender Raphael Varane has withdrawn from their remaining fixtures this season due to concussion symptoms. That’s a sensible stance to take (TNT Sports)

Newcastle are still interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer – is he better than Nick Pope, though? (Daily Mail)

Video of the day and match of the night

John Keith’s Merseyside Legends podcasts are superb listening. For This Is Anfield, we’ve got this episode that features previously unheard recordings of Bob Paisley!

Match of the night is West Ham vs. Tottenham (8.15pm UK), in a big Premier League game for both sides in the search for European football.

We’ll also have an eye on Newcastle vs. Everton (7.30pm), however, as Liverpool’s rivals across Stanley Park battle for their survival.