Tuesday saw plenty of news emerge from Liverpool’s goalkeeping department, as the Reds reflected on a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

Lijnders is a wanted man

Having previously been linked with Besiktas and Ajax, Pep Lijnders is now in the frame to become the new boss at RB Salzburg.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Austrian club are interested in making Lijnders their new head coach.

The journalist said Lijnders “sees the opportunity as the perfect step in his career,” which suggests that a move could develop quickly.

It could also be a positive move for Liverpool, who could benefit from having a good relationship with the head coach of a club known for producing talented players.

If Lijnders were to join RB Salzburg, Liverpool’s current elite development coach, Vitor Matos, would move with him.

4 lines on goalkeepers

Liverpool’s assistant goalkeeper coach, Jack Robinson, is to leave in the summer, as exclusively reported by This Is Anfield – it’s all change in the goalkeeping department

Jason Burt of the Telegraph reports an “ambitious move” for Alisson is being mulled over by Saudi Arabian clubs – hands off!

Speaking on Movistar, Adrian announced his intention to return to La Liga but admitted he hasn’t “sat down with Liverpool yet”

Along with Celtic and Newcastle, Liverpool are “monitoring developments with” Southampton ‘keeper Alex McCarthy, according to the Mail

Latest Liverpool FC news

Dominik Szoboszlai has been named in Hungary’s squad for the Euros – the first squad announcement ahead of the tournament

Liverpool Women’s Missy Bo Kearns has been named on the senior England squad standby list for the first time

Liverpool’s prospective new assistant coach, Sipke Hulshoff, has officially left his role as Netherlands assistant boss

Latest chat from elsewhere

Ex-Liverpool player Nuri Sahin is a surprise contender to become the next Feyenoord coach, report various Dutch sources

Nice-Matin claim that Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who was of interest to Liverpool last summer, could now be available for for under £17 million – worth a go at that price?

From the 2025-26 season, BBC Sport will show 14 FA Cup games per season, including the final, as part of a four-year partnership with TNT Sports

James Milner has signed a new one-year deal with Brighton – he just keeps going!

Video of the day and match of the night

In case you need reminding of how competitive Liverpool were up until the last few weeks, here is Pep Guardiola doing it for you…

Match of the night is Tottenham vs. Man City – an 8pm (BST) kick-off in the Premier League.

Live on Sky Sports Premier League, the game is of little consequence to Liverpool but should still be an interesting encounter with so much on the line for both teams.