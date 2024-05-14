★ PREMIUM
Liverpool FC News  

Lijnders next club, squad announced & goalkeepers leaving – Latest LFC News

Tuesday saw plenty of news emerge from Liverpool’s goalkeeping department, as the Reds reflected on a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

 

Lijnders is a wanted man

Having previously been linked with Besiktas and Ajax, Pep Lijnders is now in the frame to become the new boss at RB Salzburg.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Austrian club are interested in making Lijnders their new head coach.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Liverpool's first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The journalist said Lijnders “sees the opportunity as the perfect step in his career,” which suggests that a move could develop quickly.

It could also be a positive move for Liverpool, who could benefit from having a good relationship with the head coach of a club known for producing talented players.

If Lijnders were to join RB Salzburg, Liverpool’s current elite development coach, Vitor Matos, would move with him.

 

4 lines on goalkeepers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 20, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 238th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Everton won 2-0, the club’s first win at Anfield since 1999. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool’s assistant goalkeeper coach, Jack Robinson, is to leave in the summer, as exclusively reported by This Is Anfield – it’s all change in the goalkeeping department
  • Jason Burt of the Telegraph reports an “ambitious move” for Alisson is being mulled over by Saudi Arabian clubs – hands off!
  • Speaking on Movistar, Adrian announced his intention to return to La Liga but admitted he hasn’t “sat down with Liverpool yet”
  • Along with Celtic and Newcastle, Liverpool are “monitoring developments with” Southampton ‘keeper Alex McCarthy, according to the Mail

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2JEH7Y1 Rotterdam - Sipke Hulshoff of Feyenoord during the Feyenoord at 1908 on 27 June 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Box to Box Pictures/Yannick Verhoeven)

  • Dominik Szoboszlai has been named in Hungary’s squad for the Euros – the first squad announcement ahead of the tournament

  • Liverpool Women’s Missy Bo Kearns has been named on the senior England squad standby list for the first time

  • Liverpool’s prospective new assistant coach, Sipke Hulshoff, has officially left his role as Netherlands assistant boss

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 26, 2012: Liverpool's Nuri Sahin celebrates scoring the second goal against West Bromwich Albion during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match at the Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ex-Liverpool player Nuri Sahin is a surprise contender to become the next Feyenoord coach, report various Dutch sources

  • Nice-Matin claim that Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who was of interest to Liverpool last summer, could now be available for for under £17 million – worth a go at that price?

  • From the 2025-26 season, BBC Sport will show 14 FA Cup games per season, including the final, as part of a four-year partnership with TNT Sports

 

Video of the day and match of the night

In case you need reminding of how competitive Liverpool were up until the last few weeks, here is Pep Guardiola doing it for you…

Match of the night is Tottenham vs. Man City – an 8pm (BST) kick-off in the Premier League.

Live on Sky Sports Premier League, the game is of little consequence to Liverpool but should still be an interesting encounter with so much on the line for both teams.

