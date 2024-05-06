Virgil van Dijk has provided an encouraging update (of sorts) on his Liverpool future, but Darwin Nunez has curiously deleted all Reds-related Instagram posts.

Van Dijk drops contract update, sort of

Van Dijk is out of contract in the summer of 2025, leading to concerns about a Liverpool exit in the near future.

Thankfully, it looks as though the Reds captain has no intention of leaving, however, telling This Is Anfield he is “very happy” at Anfield and ready to aid a “big transition”:

“I think there is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news, I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus. “Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say. “The focus is now on the last two and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that.”

And…breathe!

4 other things today: Nunez mystery & Slot farewell

Darwin Nunez has removed every Liverpool post from his Instagram account – could it be a hint at a summer exit?

Emotional scenes unfolded over the weekend as Arne Slot bid farewell to the Feyenoord supporters. Here’s hoping he gets this much love at Anfield in years to come!

Liverpool’s ‘interest’ in a Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida has been explained after a surprise trip to the UK – don’t get too excited about the signing happening!

Ex-referee Dermot Gallagher has given a strange defence of Paul Tierney over a “too dramatic” Cody Gakpo penalty call – it’s all just one big boys’ club over there!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool U21s will play Tottenham in the quarter-finals of Premier League 2 – the match will be played this weekend. Spurs finished top of the table before the playoff split!

Stefan Bajcetic has explained how “happy” he is to be back fit – he was rusty against Spurs, but it’s so good to have him available again (LFC)

Liverpool will release a special documentary on Jurgen Klopp, featuring interviews with some huge figures, from Pep Guardiola to Alex Ferguson (Mail)

Other chat from elsewhere

Bayern Munich are keen on appointing Man United boss Erik ten Hag as their next manager – what are they smoking at the Allianz Arena?! (Sky Sports)

Julen Lopetegui has agreed to become the next West Ham boss this summer – David Moyes will leave at the end of the season (BBC Sport)

Referee Jarred Gillett will wear a video camera during Crystal Palace‘s clash with Man United this evening – this could actually be genuinely interesting! (BBC Sport)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It’s now exactly five years to the day since Sergio Busquets last posted a tweet – what could possibly have happened to put him off doing it again…?

Tuesday marks half a decade since Anfield’s greatest-ever night – where does the time go?

Match of the night is Crystal Palace vs. Man United (8pm BST), which admittedly isn’t an end-of-season thriller!

United still want to seal a European place of some kind, though, so there is an element of importance to it for them.