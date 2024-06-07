Sepp van den Berg looks to be edging closer to a permanent move to Mainz, while Tom Werner has made admissions that will anger Liverpool supporters.

Van den Berg reportedly in talks

It’s easy to forget that Van den Berg is still a Liverpool player, considering he hasn’t represented them since February 2020.

A permanent move away looks highly likely this summer, though, and journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that “negotiations” between the Reds and Mainz have got underway.

? Excl. News Sepp van den Berg | Negotiations between Liverpool and Mainz about a permanent deal have started! #LFC Mainz 05 want to keep the 22 y/o central defender. And van den Berg, eager to stay. Mainz bosses, optimistic to find an agreement with Liverpool soon.… pic.twitter.com/4wuKRUmmtZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 7, 2024

Van den Berg spent the 2023/24 season on loan at the German side and all parties appear to be happy to see him move there for the foreseeable future.

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool want £20 million for him, with Southampton and Brentford also interested.

Should the 22-year-old leave Liverpool, he will depart with just four first-team appearances to his name.

5 other things today: Werner ‘determination’ & Koopmeiners claim

Tom Werner has admitted that he is “determined” to see a Premier League game played abroad – what nonsense from the Liverpool chairman

Liverpool are not interested in signing Ederson from Atalanta but have scouted other positions, reports David Lynch

Liverpool could make nearly £10 million from a transfer involving former striker Dominic Solanke. He has a release clause of £65 million at Bournemouth!

Ex-Liverpool coach Thomas Gronnemark has released his own song, with his musical journey starting with the Reds. Yes, you read that correctly!

International update – Mo Salah wowed with an incredible ‘trivela’ pass & Lewis Koumas made his senior debut. Also, Virgil van Dijk scored on Thursday night

The rumour mill

Salah “could come” to Galatasaray this summer, according to journalist Zeki Uzundurukan – file that under ‘not going to happen’ (Milli Gazete)

Liverpool are thought to be “interested” in signing Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo – the 18-year-old is a highly-rated midfield prospect (Christian Falk)

The Reds have reportedly made contact with Benfica midfielder Joao Neves over a move to the club – the same applies to Arsenal and Man United, though (HITC)

Other chat from elsewhere

United are said to be willing to pay £60 million to sign Teun Koopmeiners ahead of Liverpool this summer. It’s likely just agent talk! (Calciomercato)

Rumoured Reds target Nicolo Barella is now set to sign a new deal at Inter Milan – he could have been a brilliant midfield addition (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea have signed Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year deal – he’s a decent player

Video of the day and match of the night

Here’s a reminder to watch our video of former Liverpool players Gordon Wallace and George Scott! It was an interesting interview…

Match of the night is England vs. Iceland (7.45pm BST), in the Three Lions’ final warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Curtis Jones has been axed from the squad and Jarell Quansah is now only on standby, but Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to shine again.