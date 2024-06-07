★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

20% OFF LFC STORE

USE CODE ‘THANKYOU20’

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Van den Berg transfer talks & chairman causes outrage – Latest Liverpool FC News

Sepp van den Berg looks to be edging closer to a permanent move to Mainz, while Tom Werner has made admissions that will anger Liverpool supporters.

 

Van den Berg reportedly in talks

It’s easy to forget that Van den Berg is still a Liverpool player, considering he hasn’t represented them since February 2020.

A permanent move away looks highly likely this summer, though, and journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that “negotiations” between the Reds and Mainz have got underway.

Van den Berg spent the 2023/24 season on loan at the German side and all parties appear to be happy to see him move there for the foreseeable future.

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool want £20 million for him, with Southampton and Brentford also interested.

Should the 22-year-old leave Liverpool, he will depart with just four first-team appearances to his name.

 

5 other things today: Werner ‘determination’ & Koopmeiners claim

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, August 9, 2019: Liverpool's co-owner and NESV Chairman Tom Werner during the opening FA Premier League match of the season between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are not interested in signing Ederson from Atalanta but have scouted other positions, reports David Lynch
  • Ex-Liverpool coach Thomas Gronnemark has released his own song, with his musical journey starting with the Reds. Yes, you read that correctly!

 

The rumour mill

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Salah “could come” to Galatasaray this summer, according to journalist Zeki Uzundurukan – file that under ‘not going to happen’ (Milli Gazete)

  • Liverpool are thought to be “interested” in signing Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo – the 18-year-old is a highly-rated midfield prospect (Christian Falk)

  • The Reds have reportedly made contact with Benfica midfielder Joao Neves over a move to the club – the same applies to Arsenal and Man United, though (HITC)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 11, 2024: Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners (L) is challenged by Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and BC Atalanta at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • United are said to be willing to pay £60 million to sign Teun Koopmeiners ahead of Liverpool this summer. It’s likely just agent talk! (Calciomercato)

  • Rumoured Reds target Nicolo Barella is now set to sign a new deal at Inter Milan – he could have been a brilliant midfield addition (Fabrizio Romano)

  • Chelsea have signed Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year deal – he’s a decent player

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Here’s a reminder to watch our video of former Liverpool players Gordon Wallace and George Scott! It was an interesting interview…

Match of the night is England vs. Iceland (7.45pm BST), in the Three Lions’ final warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Curtis Jones has been axed from the squad and Jarell Quansah is now only on standby, but Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to shine again.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024