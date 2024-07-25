Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has spoken to This Is Anfield about several topics, including the expansion of Anfield, and Luke Chambers is reportedly set for a loan move.

Slot’s press conference

Arne Slot is talking to the media in Pittsburgh at 5.30pm (BST), as his side prepare to face Real Betis in the early hours of Saturday morning.

You can watch the full press conference here… (hopefully, if the Wifi holds up in Pittsburgh!)

Hogan discusses Anfield expansion

In an exclusive interview with This Is Anfield, Liverpool’s CEO, Hogan, admitted that there are no plans to further expand Anfield following huge improvements on the Main Stand and Anfield Road Stand.

“Really at this point, there’s no plans to continue expansion at Anfield,” the chief exectutive said.

“We will look at as we continue to, life cycle improvements and always looking at how we can improve the fan and supporter experience, whether that be inside or outside the ground.

“But, there’s no major plans for further expansion at this point.”

Meanwhile, Hogan was also regretful over the delay to the completion the Anfield Road Stand, but explained it “will be fully operational as the season begins.”

4 things today: Chambers loan & Kubo rumour quashed

Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers is reportedly close to re-joining Wigan on loan this summer, having spent half of the 2023/24 season there

Real Sociedad’s president Jokin Aperribay has denied rumours that Liverpool are in talks to sign Takefusa Kubo, saying there is “no possibility of him leaving” this summer

Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that Slot’s style of play is different to Jurgen Klopp‘s, both on and off the ball

Liverpool legend Ian Rush is hopeful that international success for Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez can boost their form for Liverpool moving forward

Latest Liverpool FC News

Speaking to This Is Anfield, Hogan reiterated that FSG’s multi-club venture would be “seperate and distinct from Liverpool” and would be done on a “case-by-case basis”

Liverpool have been named one of the top 10 most sustainable sports companies by Front Office Sports, with reach, influence and resource to safeguard the planet all taken into account

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is hopeful of earning some invaluable playing time during the tour of the USA, he told LFC TV

Melissa Lawley has joined Everton after leaving Liverpool FC Women earlier this summer on the expiration of her contract

Other chat from elsewhere

Highly-rated defender Dean Huijsen has reportedly agreed to join Bournemouth from Juventus for an initial £12.6 million – that could be a real coup for the Cherries (BBC Sport)

Pep Guardiola didn’t sound certain when asked if Ederson will remain at Man City beyond the transfer window – the quotes are here for you to judge

Aston Villa are believed to be pushing to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, with Unai Emery considering him a No.1 target (Fabrizio Romano)

